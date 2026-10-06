Playseat® Marks over 30 Years since Founding the Racing Cockpit Category

From pioneering the category in the mid-1990s to driving its future, Playseat® continues to push racing simulation forward.

DOETINCHEM, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the mid-nineties, Playseat® created the racing cockpit category, and ever since, has been an innovator and trailblazer, constantly pushing the boundaries of what simulation can be and how it should look and feel.

From developing new racing sub-categories, including the world's first foldable racing seat and the first formula-position racing seat, to building strategic partnerships with top-tier names like Red Bull, Mercedes-AMG, PUMA, PlayStation, NASCAR and Formula 1®, they consistently turned new ideas into real experiences.

Playseat® is not stopping at racing. They're opening new simulation categories like flight and heavy-duty machinery later this year. And true to its DNA, it now sets the new standard, again, with the next-generation racing cockpit.

"Since the first prototypes in 1996, we have continuously introduced new and unique products to unlock experiences and designs for everyone worldwide," said Fernando Smit, President and founder of Playseat®. "We thrive on exploring, creating, and innovating, and you can see the market following every step we make. To make sure the latest and greatest will always be available, we are upping the game even more for the future."

The next-generation racing cockpit has arrived

Playseat® is about to launch the Playseat® Evolution 2, the next-generation racing cockpit engineered to set a new standard in racing chairs and redefine what sim racers can expect from their setup. Born from the Playseat® Evolution, the simulator that created the home racing cockpit category, this next-generation Evolution carries that proven expertise forward. In a long tradition of innovative product introductions since the mid-90s, the Evolution 2 delivers unmatched versatility, expandability, and value, making it the most adaptable All-Round Racing cockpit on the market today.

About Playseat®

Playseat® created the racing cockpit category in the mid-nineties and has since been trailblazing the Racing, Flight and Farming simulation cockpit and Gaming chair categories. All products are fully patented, designed and engineered in the Netherlands, combining all-round versatility for everyday use with the highest level of quality, making it the go-to brand for simulation and gaming from beginner to pro.

Find Playseat® at playseat.com or @playseat.

Media Contact:pr@playseat.com

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