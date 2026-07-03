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Post-Show Recap: ZTT's Full Solar-Energy-Storage-Hydrogen Chain Shines at Intersolar Europe 2026

03 luglio 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology ("ZTT") demonstrated a powerful presence at Intersolar Europe this year, showcasing its end-to-end "Solar + Energy Storage + Hydrogen" industry chain and system solutions. With a proven global track record and a customizable "New Energy+" portfolio, the company demonstrated how its full supply chain integration – from core materials and cells to complete systems and turnkey services – enables reliable, low-carbon energy transitions worldwide. Against the backdrop of Europe's accelerated decarbonization goals, ZTT's integrated approach resonated strongly with visitors seeking resilient, bankable partners.

ZTT remains dedicated to providing stable, round-the-clock new energy solutions for peak shaving, frequency regulation, and off-grid backup across global markets. Backed by its full-industry-chain capabilities, a solid track record of international projects, and an expanding partner network – further strengthened by the outcomes of Intersolar – ZTT is well positioned to support the energy transition in Europe and beyond. The company also reaffirmed its interest in local manufacturing collaboration and technology sharing, in line with the EU's low-carbon policy direction.

We sincerely thank all visitors and partners who joined us at our booth. Together, we are moving towards a cleaner, more resilient energy future – and we look forward to working closely with our partners to turn discussions into concrete projects in the months ahead.

Established in 1992, ZTT started out as a pioneer in optical fibre communications, laying a solid technological foundation for global connectivity infrastructure. The Group expanded into the smart grid industry in 2002, before strategically diversifying into renewable energy solutions in 2011, evolving into a comprehensive supplier of energy, power transmission, and digital infrastructure systems.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003632/20260627__Intersolar.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/post-show-recap-ztts-full-solar-energy-storage-hydrogen-chain-shines-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302817464.html

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