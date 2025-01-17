PR Newswire Launches AI-Powered Solutions in EMEIA Region for the PR and Communications Industry

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, PR Newswire launches its AI solutions in the EMEIA region to help customers create and distribute press releases designed to maximise engagement and improve effectiveness. Following the launch of this AI suite of tools in North America, this offering represents a continued global investment in leveraging data and AI to supplement the work of communicators and solidify PR Newswire's position as the leader in providing innovative solutions for the PR industry.

"As AI creates new opportunities to evolve and supplement the work being done across industries, we are excited to lead the way in providing a secure, trusted solution tailored to the PR and communications community," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire.

This groundbreaking solution offers a range of features designed to simplify and elevate the press release process, including:

Powered by enterprise-level Google Gemini, PR Newswire's AI suite of tools is designed with the highest security standards in mind, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected at all times and is not used to train third-party large language models. Users can rest assured knowing that their press release content will remain proprietary to their brand.

"While we are eager to share this new AI solution as an option for our customers, we also recognise that there is no replacement for the human creative process. This is intended to be an added resource to help communicators in their work," said Brown. "It's important to note that our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class customer service through our editorial team remains strong."

PR Newswire's AI-powered insights help customers make improvements with greater precision and ensure each release resonates with their target audience. For more information on this cutting-edge solution, visit https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/ai-press-release/.

Beginning today, additional enhancements are also now available to PR Newswire customers in EMEIA, including:

