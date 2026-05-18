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Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: the world's largest entertainment and professional AV fair returns on 28 May

18 maggio 2026 | 04.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG) is set to open on 28 May and will run until 31 May at Areas A and B of the China Import and Export Fair Complex. As the flagship of the Prolight + Sound portfolio, and the world's largest entertainment and pro AV fair, this year's show features over 2,200 international exhibitors occupying an expanded 220,000 sqm. Diverse fringe events will deliver immersive product showcases designed to demonstrate cutting-edge breakthroughs, while also attracting new demographics and boosting business opportunities.

CTA

Numerous prominent exhibitors will participate this year, presenting the latest innovations from around the world across several market sectors including immersive cultural tourism, smart education, commercial installation, government project, and hospitality.

Attending companies include: ACME, ADAMSON, Alcon, ALLEN & HEATH, AVID, Audiocenter, Audio-technica, AXIOM, Biamp, BIK, BLAZE,BMB, Bosch, Bose Professional, CADAC, CELESTION, Coda Audio, Crestron, d&b audiotechnik, db Technologies, DAS Audio, Dante, DJ Power, DPA, EAW, Electro-Voice‌, EM Acoustics, Empower Tribe, EZ Pro, Faital PRO, Fidek, Fine Art, Focusrite, Funktion-One, Global Truss, GOLDENSEA, Gonsin, Harman International, Hikvision, ITC, KLING & FREITAG, Konig & Meyer, KV2, Longjoin Group, Martin Audio, MIDAS, Mode, Neutrik, NEXO, Nightsun, Peavey, Powersoft, QSC, RAM Audio, RCF, RME, Running man, SE Audiotechnik, Sennheiser, Shure, Skyworth, Stage Maker, Soundking, Taiden, Takstar , Thunderstone, Turbosound, TWAUDiO, and Yamaha.

Diverse fringe programme addresses ongoing industry transition within China and abroad

For visitor pre-registration, please click: https://onevor.messefrankfurt-event.com/#/basicInfo?exhId=740&source=PRNEWSWIRE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979420/DSC4383.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979421/DSC5610.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prolight--sound-guangzhou-2026-the-worlds-largest-entertainment-and-professional-av-fair-returns-on-28-may-302773164.html

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