Protected by Professionals: Dahua AirShield Alarm System Redefines Integrated Intelligent Security

HANGZHOU, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, further advanced its AirShield intelligent alarm system through comprehensive upgrades across four core pillars — cloud services, video verification, interconnection, and system integration.

The enhanced solution is designed to address key challenges in conventional alarm systems by leveraging cloud-enabled, visualized, and integrated technologies, improving deployment efficiency, elevating user experience, and reducing overall operational and maintenance costs.

Cloud-Enabled Operations for All Users

To address the complexity and rigidity of traditional alarm maintenance, Dahua AirShield enhances its cloud service to better support installers, end users, and ARCs.

For installers, remote device configuration is available via mobile app without physical keypads or PC connections. Cloud-based intelligent diagnostics improve on-site efficiency and reduce long-term service costs.

For end users, the system enables instant alarm notifications and remote arming and disarming via app, with one-click access to professional security services. It also supports centralized management of alarm systems, CCTV, VDP, and access control, enabling cross-system linkage.

For ARCs, Dahua DoLynk Cloud accounts enhance visibility and accelerate device onboarding. Pre-configured parameters reduce reliance on SIA complexity and minimize configuration errors, while OEM software and hardware services support independent branding.

High-Performance Video Verification

Leveraging wireless transmission and system connectivity, Dahua AirShield delivers stable and efficient video verification through PIR-Cam, hardware linkage, and software linkage modes.

PIR-Cam uses RF-HD transmission to upload six 1600×1200 images to mobile apps or monitoring software within six seconds over the 2.4GHz band.

In hardware linkage mode, alarm panels act as the core, connecting IPC devices via LAN. Alarm rules are stored in the panel, enabling local execution while video is uploaded once to the cloud via public network, reducing latency and improving reliability. A 4G backup ensures transmission during network outages.

Unified Security Device Interconnection

To address fragmented systems and high deployment costs, Dahua AirShield enables seamless connectivity through standardized protocols.

In CCTV interconnection, the hub integrates IPC, NVR, and alarm systems. Users can arm or disarm systems and view video clips directly from alarm logs. Only alarm-triggered footage is uploaded, supporting offline IPC operation and privacy protection.

IPCs can replace traditional PIR-Cams, reducing installation cost and improving efficiency. For ARCs, this eliminates the need for additional video platforms, servers, and licenses, while enabling faster verification and response.

In VTH interconnection, indoor video terminals function as visual alarm keypads for full-cycle control and real-time alerts. The large-screen interface allows users to view alarm details and device status and perform remote operations, while reducing hardware cost and wiring complexity.

Flexible Integration for ARCs and Developers

To meet diverse ARC requirements, Dahua AirShield provides flexible integration options across deployment scenarios.

SIA integration enables fast connectivity and automatic event reporting via standard protocols without secondary development. Parameters configured in Dahua DoLynk Cloud are automatically delivered to alarm hosts, eliminating manual setup.

Converter integration supports standard and proprietary protocols for remote access, disaster recovery, and image/video forwarding. Cloud mode enables direct login for data forwarding, while direct mode supports pre-configured IP and port settings with automatic delivery to hubs.

Dahua DoLynk Developer integration provides two API sets. Open ARC supports cloud data access, remote control, status monitoring, and report export. Open IoT enables full remote configuration and OEM collaboration for ARC partners.

Equipped with optimized capabilities, Dahua AirShield addresses key industry challenges and enhances overall security management efficiency, marking a milestone in intelligent alarm systems.

For more information about Dahua AirShield, please visit our official website here.

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