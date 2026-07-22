Quantinuum Appoints Chief Legal Officer and Chief People Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT), a leading quantum computing company, today announced the recent appointments of Robin Schulman as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Company Secretary, effective July 13, 2026, and Rory O'Byrne as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective May 26, 2026. Ms. Schulman and Mr. O'Byrne both report to Quantinuum's President and CEO Rajeeb Hazra.

"As Quantinuum enters an exciting new chapter as a publicly listed company, we are pleased to welcome Robin and Rory to our leadership team," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "Both Robin and Rory are highly accomplished leaders who bring deep experience guiding technology companies through periods of transformation. Their proven track records of building high-performing organizations and world-class functions will provide an invaluable benefit to Quantinuum as we continue to scale our business and the commercialization of quantum computing accelerates."

Ms. Schulman joins Quantinuum with more than two decades of legal and executive leadership experience guiding high-growth technology companies through periods of rapid expansion, strategic transformation, and public company evolution, with a track record of translating strategy into execution and building the foundations for sustainable growth. Most recently, Ms. Schulman served as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs at GitLab, where she spent nearly seven years leading the company's global legal, compliance, policy, competition, intellectual property, corporate development, sustainability and privacy strategy. Prior to that, she was the Chief Legal Officer at Couchbase and New Relic and held senior leadership positions at Adobe Inc.

"Quantinuum sits at a fascinating intersection of groundbreaking science and real-world commercial impact, and I could not be more excited to join the team at this important moment in the company's journey," said Robin Schulman, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Quantinuum. "I look forward to partnering with Raj, our Board, and the leadership team to build a durable foundation that supports Quantinuum's continued growth and long-term success."

Mr. O'Byrne brings more than 25 years of global human resources experience leading public and private equity-backed organizations across the technology, energy, mining, and industrial sectors. Most recently, Mr. O'Byrne served as Chief People Officer for Advanced Energy, where he led the company's human resources team during a period of integration, transformation, and operational expansion. Prior to that, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Jonah Energy LLC and Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at MRC Global.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Quantinuum at such a pivotal moment for the company and for quantum computing more broadly," said Rory O'Byrne, Chief People Officer of Quantinuum. "Having spent my career helping organizations scale through periods of rapid growth, I'm excited to build the people, culture, and infrastructure that will support Quantinuum's next chapter as a public company. It's a rare opportunity to help shape an organization at the forefront of a technology that will define the coming decades."

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[1] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally. The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Quantinuum to predict all such factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Quantinuum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] As of December 31, 2025

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