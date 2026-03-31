RDW: The Netherlands introduces truck toll on 1 July 2026

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands will introduce truck toll on 1 July 2026. From then on, truck owners will pay per kilometre. This also applies to foreign vehicles, as is already the case in several other European countries. The truck toll applies on almost all Dutch highways and on some provincial and municipal roads.

The Eurovignette for the Netherlands will end on 1 July 2026. According to estimates, over 725,000 unique foreign trucks use Dutch roads every year.

For all trucks

The truck toll applies to Dutch and foreign trucks in categories N2 and N3. They have a maximum authorised mass exceeding 3,500 kg. Vehicles must be equipped with a working onboard unit (OBU) to pay the toll. The unit records the distance travelled.

Providers of onboard units

To obtain an OBU, truck owners conclude a contract with a service provider. The provider supplies the necessary OBU and handles truck toll payments. The OBU must be activated at all times while driving in the Netherlands. It is not possible to purchase tickets for individual routes in the Netherlands.

As in Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands has two types of providers.

Already have an onboard unit?

Many foreign truck owners already have an OBU. Most providers will allow you to expand the service area into the Netherlands. OBUs from national service providers in Germany and Belgium, Toll Collect and Satellic, will not work in the Netherlands.

Why the truck toll is being introduced

The truck toll is designed to charge truck owners per kilometre. The toll also contributes to making transportation more sustainable and efficient. The cleaner and lighter the vehicle, the lower the amount per kilometre. As a result, the truck toll stimulates investments in clean and efficient vehicles. The rate per kilometre is based on the maximum authorised mass (of the vehicle combination), the CO2 emission class and, in some cases, the Euro emission class. The rates and a tool to calculate them can be found at www.trucktoll.nl. A large part of truck toll revenue goes to subsidies for improving the sustainability of the sector.

Enforcement

From 1 July 2026, every N2 or N3 truck entering the Netherlands must be equipped with a functioning OBU from a valid provider. If not, the vehicle owner may be fined. The Netherlands will enforce compliance from the start of the truck toll.

International campaign

The Netherlands has launched an international information campaign. In addition, service providers and fuel card suppliers are actively informing their customers about the arrival of the truck toll in the Netherlands. Learn more about the Dutch truck toll and rates at www.trucktoll.nl.

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