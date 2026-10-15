circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Relief from insolvency pressures unlikely before H2 2027, says Atradius

Segui Adnkronos su Google
15 ottobre 2026 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global insolvencies are projected to increase by 5% in 2026, as businesses continue to face high input costs, trade tensions, elevated energy prices and tighter financing conditions. Insolvencies are expected to decline by 4% in 2027, with signs of normalisation expected to become visible during the second half of the year, according to the Atradius Insolvency Outlook published today.

Atradius notes that insolvencies have proven more persistent than anticipated earlier this year, prompting an upward revision to its 2026 forecast and a more modest decline in 2027.

"The business environment remains challenging as high input costs and trade tensions persist," said Theo Smid, Senior Economist at Atradius. "Insolvencies are still expected to rise in 2026, based on realised data and our expectations for the remainder of the year. While we expect conditions to begin easing in 2027, this marks the start of a process rather than a full return to normal."

However, the expected decline in insolvencies is not being driven by a significant improvement in business conditions. Instead, it reflects a gradual adjustment by businesses to a more challenging economic environment.

The latest forecast assumes that the most vulnerable firms will exit the market by early 2027, while surviving businesses continue to adapt their cost structures, financing arrangements, and pricing strategies to a higher-cost environment. This adaptation, rather than a significant improvement in economic conditions, is expected to drive the decline in insolvencies.

Regional developments

On a regional level, Europe and Asia-Pacific are both forecast to see insolvencies decline by 5%, while North America is expected to record a more modest 3% decrease. Across individual markets, the path to normalisation will not be uniform:

Read the full report: https://group.atradius.com/knowledge-and-research/reports/economic-research-insolvency-outlook-oct-2026

Press contact: Pavel Gómez del Castillo | pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relief-from-insolvency-pressures-unlikely-before-h2-2027-says-atradius-302909811.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72226 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltrattamenti e violenze sessuali su anziane in Rsa Milano, interdetti tre Oss
Festa del Cinema di Roma, giorno 3: arriva il biopic su Pino Daniele e la docuserie con Daniele De Rossi - Videonews
Banda delle minicar a Roma, ecco il video che ha incastrato i due minori
Demolito il viadotto 'Calcinaia', il video delle esplosioni sulla Grosseto-Siena
Trump, la lotta e l'abbraccio con la tigre: il tycoon posta la parodia AI della tragedia in Uk - Video
Otto banditi assaltano il caveau di un'azienda orafa, il video del tentato colpo ad Arezzo
News to go
Polizia locale, ok Senato in via definitiva a delega a governo
Gattuso riceve il premio Eccellenza Euro-Mediterraneo 2026: "Non mollare mai" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, giorno 2: l'omaggio a Tornatore e la star Diego Luna - Videonews
News to go
Ex bonus Renzi in busta paga, è possibile recuperare fino a 1.200 euro
Libano, Crosetto: "Spingiamo per missione europea ma ci auguriamo Unifil prosegua" - Video
Da Viterbo al Gemelli per Leone XIV, una suora 80enne: "Si può pregare ovunque ma oggi volevo essere vicina al Papa" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza