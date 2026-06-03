REPT BATTERO Partners with Inter Milan's Premier IP to Debut at the SNEC Exposition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, the Shanghai SNEC International Solar PV and Smart Energy Conference kicked off in grand style. Former Inter Milan legend Iván Córdoba made an appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth, where he participated in an engaging brand discussion, took an in-depth tour of the exhibition, and recreated classic Inter Milan goals with fans. He also gave away autographed jerseys and co-branded merchandise featuring REPT BATTERO mascot, Junbao. This event marked the first offline collaboration between the two parties at an international exposition following the official announcement of their partnership.

At the exposition, REPT BATTERO simultaneously unveiled two major new energy storage battery cells designed for different core applications. The first is the Wending® 320Ah high-capacity sodium-ion cell designed for large-scale energy storage applications. This product highlights four core advantages: "ultra-high capacity, ultra-long cycle life, ultra-high energy efficiency, and ultra-wide temperature range." It boasts a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles and maintains an energy efficiency of ≥97% during charge-discharge cycles. The second is the 85Ah high-power lithium-ion cell, specifically designed for the high-reliability backup power and peak-shaving needs of artificial intelligence data centers (AIDC). It supports a maximum continuous discharge rate of 10C, has a cycle life exceeding 60,000 cycles, and has successfully passed numerous rigorous safety tests, including thermal runaway and needle penetration tests.

During the exposition, REPT BATTERO not only signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu YuanZhi Energy Technology Co., Ltd. on-site but also officially launched the "Battery Passport" and its latest achievements in full-lifecycle ESG management, demonstrating the company's long-term commitment to green manufacturing and sustainable development.

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