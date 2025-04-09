Responsible Investment Brand Index RIBI™ 2025 - Seventh Edition

GENEVA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIBI 2025 highlights a major shift in responsible investment. It is no longer just about checking ESG compliance boxes, but about asserting a clear and sincere identity. The asset management industry is maturing into Responsible Investment 2.0, where authenticity, consistency and strategic clarity increasingly define leadership.

RIBI evaluates asset managers on Commitment to Responsible Investment (vertical, hard factors based on UN PRI data) and Brand (horizontal, objectified soft factors).

Seven companies maintain their place in the Top 10, while Nuveen, Mirova and Triodos make their notable entry. Nuveen is also the only American player in the global Top 10.

Top 10 Performers in RIBI™2025

Europe continues to dominate, with both Commitment and Brand ratings well above average.

As ESG becomes more politicised, global firms face the growing risk of inconsistencies across markets. This year's data confirms that a declared purpose alone is no longer enough. While a slight majority of asset managers (53%) now articulate a purpose, less than half (45%) back it up with value systems that help them differentiate. In a commoditised market, authenticity is emerging as the most sustainable source of strategic distinction.

RIBI 2025 includes specific perspectives with Top 10 rankings by country, by size and types of assets managed. The full 2025 Index, methodology and further information is available at https://www.ri-brandindex.org/

