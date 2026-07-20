Robert Lewandowski Stars in CHERY's New Brand TVC, Bringing "For Family" to Life

WUHU, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, CHERY Brand launched its new brand TVC worldwide, featuring Robert Lewandowski, CHERY Brand Global Ambassador and one of football's most iconic No. 9s. Told through a daughter's perspective and voiceover, the film presents Lewandowski as a champion in the spotlight and as a father, a husband, and a guardian at home. Through this family perspective, the TVC gives CHERY's "For Family" brand proposition a warmer, more human expression, while reinforcing the brand's promise to safeguard peace of mind and joy on every journey through trusted quality and thoughtful technology.

Watch the full film on CHERY's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EedpaSMhC/

For football fans worldwide, Lewandowski is defined by consistency, self-discipline, and an unrelenting drive to win. The film builds on those qualities, then extends them beyond competition. Built around "For Family," it connects his champion mindset on the pitch with his commitment to family off it. In the story, his family becomes a source of strength as he faces challenges on the pitch, while in everyday life, he becomes the one who stands by and protects them. By weaving together training, matches, travel, and family moments, the story extends champion spirit as responsibility, companionship, and mutual protection.

In the film, the TIGGO9 CSH appears as a key family travel partner in the journey scenes, helping translate CHERY's brand promise into a tangible mobility experience. For families, travel is never only about reaching a destination. It is also time spent together, care shared on the road, and the reassurance that every journey is supported by space, safety, and technology. In this sense, the TVC speaks not only about vehicle features, but about the emotional value behind family mobility.

For CHERY Brand, "For Family" is not only a slogan. It is a long-term commitment that guides product development, technological innovation, and global brand building. Space. For Family. Safety. For Family. Technology. For Family. These three pillars reflect how CHERY responds to the real needs of families worldwide through products, technologies, and brand experiences built around family life.

A true champion goes beyond winning matches. A true hero goes beyond the pitch. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to uphold "For Family," stand alongside global families, and safeguard every journey with greater peace of mind and joy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005744/CHERY.jpg

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