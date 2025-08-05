circle x black
RoboUP T600 2025 Mega Clearance: Up to €479 Off for a Limited Time

05 agosto 2025 | 17.43
BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a rising innovator in wire-free robotic lawn care, is kicking off a Mega Clearance Sale on its popular model—the T600 2025. This compact yet powerful mower has played a key role in establishing RoboUP's reputation for high value and effortless performance. Designed for small gardens, the T600 2025 can autonomously maintain lawns of up to 800m², offering a hassle-free yard all season long. From August 5th to September 30th, European customers can purchase the T600 2025 at 40% off to save €479. It means you can now grab your very own limited edition T600 2025 for just €720! The promotion is available via the RoboUP EU Store and Amazon.de with code PRT600EU, and Amazon.fr with code PRT600FR.

Tried, Trusted, and Loved

More than just a tool, the T600 2025 earned affection from RoboUP users for its precision, adaptability, and everyday practicality.

What Makes T600 2025 Stand Out

With RTK-powered positioning and AI camera technology, the T600 2025 delivered precise edge cutting and intelligently avoided obstacles, ensuring a smooth and safe mowing experience. It navigated narrow paths and irregular layouts with ease, offering a clean, consistent cut without the need for boundary wires or frequent manual adjustments.

T600 2025: Limited-Time Offer

From August 5th to September 30th, save €479 on the T600 2025—originally priced at €1,199, now available for just €720.

RoboUP EU Store Amazon.deAmazon.fr

This limited-time offer is only available during the clearance event while current stock lasts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744542/RoboUP.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboup-t600-2025-mega-clearance-up-to-479-off-for-a-limited-time-302522196.html

in Evidenza