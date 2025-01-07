Rogers and rSIM Collaborate to Power Always On IoT Connectivity Across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers, Canada's largest wireless provider, is working with rSIM® , a patented, dual-core resilient SIM designed specifically for IoT applications. Built on GSMA standards, rSIM delivers reliable, always-on connectivity tailored for critical IoT use cases. Together, Rogers and rSIM are addressing the growing demand for uninterrupted, high-availability connectivity across industries in Canada, ensuring businesses stay connected when it matters most.

Rogers, recognised in July 2024 as Canada's most reliable 5G network by umlaut and the most reliable wireless network by Opensignal, operates the country's largest 5G network. Building on this success, Rogers is collaborating with rSIM to deliver innovative, high-resiliency connectivity solutions tailored specifically for IoT. By leveraging rSIM's neutral, operator-agnostic technology, Rogers ensures IoT devices benefit from scalable, reliable connectivity designed to eliminate downtime and provide uninterrupted service.

Built on GSMA standards, rSIM tests the data connection directly from the SIM and autonomously switches seamlessly to a backup profile when connectivity is lost. Designed to be device-agnostic, rSIM integrates this resilience directly into the SIM itself, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. This makes it ideal for IoT applications, particularly in industries where always on connectivity is essential.

A Collaboration for IoT Resiliency

With Canada expected to reach 20 million IoT connections by 2030, according to GSMA Intelligence, the need for resilient and reliable connectivity is becoming increasingly critical. Transforma Insights predicts that by 2030, 68% of IoT connections will require always on, real-time connectivity, a figure projected to rise to 83% by 2033. Rogers, in collaboration with rSIM, is addressing this challenge head-on. rSIM's patented, dual-core SIM technology ensures uninterrupted service, empowering Canadian businesses with the high-availability connectivity needed to thrive in an always-connected world.

"Rogers is staying ahead of this demand by investing in innovative technologies like rSIM. This collaboration not only strengthens connectivity for Canadian businesses but also enables global enterprises to operate more effectively in Canada's competitive and rapidly evolving market," said Lloyd Fernandes, Strategic Account Manager, Global IoT, Connected Vehicles & M2M Partnerships, Rogers Communications.

"As the need for reliable connectivity extends to more IoT verticals, we are here to support Rogers in serving this fast-growing requirement," said Cristina Barlow, Head of Strategic Partnerships, rSIM. "Our focus is on providing always on, real-time reliable solutions that meet the demands of modern IoT deployments."

About rSIM®

rSIM® is a patented, GSMA standards-based technology developed for the IoT industry to ensure resilient, always on connectivity. By autonomously monitoring and switching networks directly from the SIM, rSIM eliminates downtime and provides seamless connectivity for mission, life, and business-critical applications.

Developed by CSL Group, a leader in critical connectivity solutions, rSIM is redefining what it means to stay connected in an increasingly digital and demanding world. Discover more at: www.rsim.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada's leading provider of telecommunications services, offering innovative solutions that power businesses, communities, and IoT applications across the country. With its focus on network reliability and continuous improvement, Rogers ensures seamless connectivity for Canada's rapidly evolving IoT landscape.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Rogers and rSIM to driving innovation, reliability, and resilience in IoT connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591718/Rogers_rSIM.jpg