ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2025

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The unveiling recognises outstanding hotel experiences across the globe, establishing new standards of excellence and serving as a source of inspiration for travellers and hospitality professionals.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 here.

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) takes the top spot, climbing two places from No.3 in 2024. Opened in 2019, the 65-storey property boasts extraordinary views over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's skyline. No.2 goes to Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Last year's No.1, Capella Bangkok, takes the No.3 spot.

Asia leads the way with 20 ranked hotels, including four in Tokyo: Bulgari Tokyo (No.15), Aman Tokyo (No.25), Janu Tokyo (No.37) and The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (No.45). Both Hong Kong and Bangkok feature three hotels including: Upper HouseHong Kong (No.10) and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.7).

Europe has 17 winning hotels, including five in the UK, and four in each France and Italy. Elsewhere in Europe, Four Seasons Astir Palace (No.17) in Greece, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (No.36), Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (No.48) in Croatia and Hotel Sacher Vienna (No.49) feature.

North America lists six properties and Africa has three hotels. Oceania and South America each boast two hotels on the list including Capella Sydney (No.12) and Rosewood São Paulo (No.24).

