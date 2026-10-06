ROVENSA NEXT PUTS REAL GROWER CHALLENGES AT THE CENTER OF ITS NEXT PHASE OF 'BIOSOLUTIONIZE AGRICULTURE'

AT FRUIT ATTRACTION 2026

MADRID, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovensa Next, the global leader in biosolutions for agriculture, has today announced at Fruit Attraction the evolution of its global Biosolutionize Agriculture campaign, marking the next phase of the platform launched in 2025. Under the new proposition, "Real Challenges. Proven Biosolutions.", the campaign puts growers' most pressing field challenges at the center of its approach to biosolutions.

The first phase of Biosolutionize Agriculture focused on increasing awareness of biosolutions and their potential to support more sustainable and profitable farming. The new phase takes a more customer-centric and consultative approach, starting with each customer's specific context and challenges rather than from individual products or biosolutions categories.

This announcement comes as agriculture faces increasingly complex and interconnected pressures. Extreme weather remains one of the greatest threats to farm profitability worldwide, cited by 45% of farmers globally and by 58% in Latin America, where it ranks as the leading concern, according to McKinsey's 2026 Global Farmer Insights survey. Research published in Nature Climate Change further estimates that climate change has reduced global agricultural productivity by approximately 21% since 1961.

"Growers are balancing so many different challenges at once, from water scarcity, heat and drought to soil degradation, pest and disease pressure and input efficiency, among others," said Riccardo Vanelli, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Rovensa Next. "Our role is to translate these real-world challenges into integrated, evidence-based biosolutions strategies, with agronomic expertise, field data and technical support to improve productivity, profitability and overall resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment."

Rovensa Next has analyzed nearly 30 challenges affecting growers and grouped them into five categories: Climate and Abiotic Stress; Pest and Disease Pressure; Soil Degradation and Nutrient Inefficiency; Pressure on Yields, Quality and Profitability; and Inefficient Use of Resources. This framework combines agronomic knowledge, field evidence and complementary biosolutions to address challenges in a more targeted and integrated way.

CONNECTING GLOBAL CHALLENGES TO LOCAL FIELD REALITIES

Among the issues identified are higher crop failure risk during critical phenological windows, greater year-over-year yield variability, and increasing dependence on irrigation and exposure to water costs. Their impact varies significantly by production system and geography – from margin instability in citrus in Mediterranean markets such as Spain and Italy, to yield variability in corn rotations in the US Midwest, to drought cycles impacting soybean margins in Brazil.

"Agriculture is no longer about prescribing a single product for a single problem," added Riccardo Vanelli. "Our focus is on equipping growers, distributors, and customers with the knowledge, expertise, and the ability to recognize how different factors interact throughout the crop cycle, to build complete, integrated biosolutions strategies tailored to each crop, production system, and regional environment."

At Fruit Attraction, Rovensa Next illustrated this consultative approach through a practical example of the strategy addressing water scarcity, soil degradation, and abiotic stress. These interconnected challenges are increasingly affecting growers amid record-breaking heat waves and prolonged droughts in Europe, as well as in North and South America and other key agricultural regions. During a severe heat wave, the first signs of stress are not always visible, reduced nutrient uptake, lower water availability, and suppressed root growth can limit crop performance long before symptoms appear in the field.

For example, when addressing soil degradation, the company highlighted why strengthening root systems and soil functionality is critical. The program included solutions such as TurboRoot®, which increases fine root development and has demonstrated an 18% increase in dry matter yield and a 19.3% improvement in feed energy per hectare. To improve nutrient availability and help crops make better use of soil resources, the strategy incorporated Humifirst®. Across 11 trials, it delivered 10% higher yields despite a two-thirds reduction in phosphorus input, demonstrating how greater nutrient efficiency can support crop performance while optimizing fertilizer use. Additionally, Transformer® was presented to improve water retention, reducing irrigation volume by 7.05 cubic meters per hectare, while the biofertilizer Wiibio® reactivates soil biology to increase microbial biomass by 70%. Above ground, the strategy incorporated Phylgreen® to help growers shift from reactive to preventive stress management by supporting the plant's natural response mechanisms.

This was paired with preventive crop protection strategies to reduce disease risk before infection becomes established. Rovensa Next's orange oil solution, powered by its patented Orowet Technology, complements resistance management by acting through direct physical contact. Field trials demonstrated up to 75.7% efficacy against grapevine downy mildew and a 60.2% mean efficacy against thrips in bulb vegetables. This approach illustrates Rovensa Next's commitment to providing distributors and growers with a comprehensive biosolutions portfolio, delivering holistic, integrated strategies tailored to address real-world challenges in the field.

A COMPREHENSIVE APPROACH TO CUSTOMER SUPPORT

The evolution of Biosolutionize Agriculture represents a complete ecosystem designed to elevate customer support worldwide. It brings together Rovensa Next's full spectrum of capabilities, science-based biosolutions, field expertise, and agronomic knowledge. By unifying these pillars, the company ensures its consultative model goes beyond standard product recommendations, delivering integrated strategies tailored to the unique pressures of each crop and geography.

Rovensa Next is also strengthening the knowledge and capabilities behind its customer support. Its global capability-building initiative includes an AI-powered knowledge platform containing more than 10,000 internal articles and insights from over 4,000 trials, organized by crop and geographic area. The platform provides teams with verified scientific information to support more relevant, evidence-based recommendations.

This is complemented by the Rovensa Next Training Academy, which helps teams understand customers' operating contexts and challenges so they can design and recommend more relevant and tailored biosolutions strategies.

Through this unified framework, Rovensa Next equips local teams to seamlessly connect global agricultural challenges with field-level realities. This science-backed approach empowers distributors and growers with the effective solutions they need to optimize agricultural inputs, mitigate stress, cut synthetic load, and drive both long-term profitability and sustainability on the farm.

About Rovensa Next

Rovensa Next is the global leader in biosolutions for agriculture. With over 2,200 employees spread around the world, Rovensa Next markets its products in over 90 countries. It brings together a global network of 39 R&D laboratories, excellence centers, fields, and greenhouses, 12 production plants, over 170 partnerships with research centers and universities, 100 R&D and innovation specialists and a dedicated team of more than 850 field experts.

Rovensa Next markets the broadest biosolutions portfolio in the industry, including biostimulants, biofertilizers, bionutrition, biocontrol, and adjuvants. The company builds on innovative technologies and farming practices, supporting distribution partners and growers with holistic solutions to increase profitability, boost yields and maximize performance.

Rovensa Next is the result of the integration of twelve pioneering sustainable companies with decades of successful track record in biosolutions: Agrichembio, Agro-K, Agrotecnologia, Cosmocel, Idai Nature, Microquimica, MIP Agro, Oro Agri, OGT, Rodel, SDP, and Tradecorp.

For more information, please visit us on www.rovensanext.com.

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