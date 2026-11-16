Segway Powersports Secures Class 2 One-Two Finish on SCORE Baja 1000 Debut

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports claimed first and second place in Class 2 on its SCORE Baja 1000 debut, with both race-prepared Super Villain UTVs reaching the finish. The result marks a milestone for Segway Powersports, turning its first appearance at the event into a class victory and a double podium.

The No. 2097 Super Villain, with Jacob Zuccone among its drivers, took the Class 2 win, followed by the No. 2095 entry, with Justin He among its drivers, in second. Across desert, mountain and coastal terrain, the race demanded sustained performance from the vehicles and close coordination between drivers, navigators and support crews.

For Segway Factory Racing, bringing both entries home at the front of their class reflects the preparation behind the program. Over an extended race distance, success depended on managing pace, responding to changing conditions and keeping each vehicle running through the demands of endurance competition. Baja put the Super Villain's performance to a sustained test, where durability and consistency mattered as much as speed.

The result follows a season of racing and development for the Super Villain, including appearances at King of the Hammers, the Mint 400, the Silver State 300 and Vegas to Reno. Those events provided opportunities to evaluate the race vehicles in different environments and refine preparations for Baja. The Class 2 one-two finish adds an endurance racing milestone to the sport side-by-side's growing competition record and strengthens Segway Powersports' credentials on the international off-road stage.

The race also provides further data and practical experience for reviewing vehicle durability, system performance and team operations under prolonged demands. For Segway Powersports, entering Baja reflects a willingness to put its engineering to the test, learn through competition and keep improving. That approach gives the brand's FEAR NO PLACE spirit a practical expression on the racecourse.

Segway Powersports will build on the experience through continued engineering, testing and competition. Its first Baja finish gives the team both a result to celebrate and lessons to carry into the continued development of the Super Villain and its racing program.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products – from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-secures-class-2-one-two-finish-on-score-baja-1000-debut-302940126.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.