Segway's Upcoming Flagship eKickScooters Win Two Gold Awards at IFA 2026

ZT3 MAX and MAX G3 Pro recognized for advances in all-terrain and long-range riding technology ahead of their European launch in October

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway has received two Gold Awards at IFA 2026 in Berlin for its upcoming flagship eKickScooter — the ZT3 MAX and the MAX G3 Pro. The Segway eKickScooter ZT3 MAX won the All-Terrain Electric Scooter Technology Gold Award, while the Segway eKickScooter Ninebot MAX G3 Pro received the Long-Range Riding Technology Gold Award. Both are scheduled to launch in Europe in October 2026.

The Global Product Technology Innovation Awards are presented annually at IFA, one of the world's largest consumer electronics shows. Founded in 2014 by International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), with ongoing support from IFA, the awards recognize innovation across the global consumer electronics industry. The dual recognition underscores Segway's established capabilities across two core pillars of smart micromobility.

Building on Two Flagship Product Families

The MAX G and ZT series represent two of Segway's flagship eKickScooter families, each built around a distinct riding experience. The MAX G series is designed for long-range commuting, everyday reliability and riding comfort, while the ZT series focuses on all-terrain capability, stability and confidence across varied surfaces.

Since their respective launches, the ZT3 Pro and MAX G3 have been widely embraced by riders across Europe and North America, becoming two of Segway's most successful premium eKickScooter models. The MAX G3 Pro and ZT3 MAX build directly on that proven foundation, introducing meaningful advances in technology, performance and riding experience.

Both models reflect Segway's development philosophy: technology should be shaped by how people actually ride. From European city cobblestones to hills, wind and stop-and-go traffic, real-world scenarios have directly informed their design. Segway integrates hardware, software and intelligent control into one cohesive riding system, rather than optimizing individual specifications in isolation.

Full specifications, availability and pricing will be announced at the European launch in October.

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