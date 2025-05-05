circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sensationally Hit K-Beauty Hair Loss Shampoo, 'Grabity Shampoo' Takes Europe by Storm

05 maggio 2025 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

• Developed by top 1% scientists in the world from MIT• Clinically proven: 90% less hair loss in 7 days, 140% volume boost after one use• 100% vegan, Dermatest-certified, and eco-packaged

PARIS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Grabity,' a K-beauty hair loss brand developed by top scientists from MIT and KAIST's Professor Haeshin Lee, has officially entered the European market after making waves at the FOIRE DE PARIS 2025, France's largest consumer goods expo.

Since its debut in Korea a year ago, Grabity has sold over 1 million bottles and earned 20 billion KRW. It became a viral hit at retailers like Olive Young, where it sold out in just 39 minutes, creating "open run" lines. Now expanding into global markets—including Japan, the U.S., Taiwan, and the UAE—Grabity introduced itself to European consumers for the first time at the Paris event.

Held from April 30 to May 13 at PARIS PORTE DE VERSAILLES, FOIRE DE PARIS is a 120-year-old expo expected to attract over 450,000 visitors. Grabity's booth saw overwhelming interest, with all 5,000 units prepared for the opening day fully exhausted shortly.

The brand presented its signature Hair Lifting Shampoo and new Hair Lifting Shot, highlighting its dual action: preventing hair loss and enhancing volume. Live demos of the brand's LiftMax308™ technology impressed visitors, showing how it transforms fine, weak hair into thicker, fuller strands.

LiftMax308™, a patented polyphenol-based complex, protects the hair cortex, guards against heat and UV damage, and creates a lifting effect. Published research in Advanced Materials Interfaces confirmed a 90% reduction in hair loss within one week and a 140% improvement in hair volume after just one use.

Grabity's formulas are 100% vegan, and certified "Excellent" for skin safety by Germany's Dermatest. In line with European eco-values, its packaging uses recycled coconut shells to reduce plastic waste.

"At Grabity, we deliver results backed by science," said CEO Haeshin Lee, also a Distinguished Professor at KAIST. "The Paris expo showed us that Korean innovation truly resonates with European consumers."

About Polyphenol FactoryFounded in 2023 by faculty members of KAIST, Polyphenol Factory is a research-driven startup commercializing cutting-edge polyphenol technologies derived from nature. With a mission to "innovate everyday life through science," the company is leading a new wave of global lifestyle transformation.

Website: GrabityContact: Anna Lee, yimijin@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679065/iMAGE1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679066/iMAGE2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensationally-hit-k-beauty-hair-loss-shampoo-grabity-shampoo-takes-europe-by-storm-302445516.html

