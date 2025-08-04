SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Bulgaria's sun-drenched Black Sea coast to the energy heartland of Eastern Europe, Chinese energy storage technology is playing an increasingly vital role in reshaping the continent's green energy landscape. Recently, Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd. achieved a major breakthrough in the European market by securing a 430+ MWh energy storage procurement project in Bulgaria — a testament to the wisdom of China's system-level solutions leading the charge in Europe's energy transformation.

Technology-Enabled Returns: Unlocking Higher Investment Value

As a core participant in this milestone project, Sermatec will deliver an integrated, full-lifecycle energy storage solution. By charging during off-peak hours to absorb low-cost electricity and discharging during peak periods to release stored energy back to the grid, the system captures significant arbitrage from time-of-use pricing — a key driver for shortening project payback periods and improving overall investment returns.

To ensure sustainable, long-term profitability, Sermatec has applied a dual-layered technological enhancement: modular design combined with long-lifespan battery technologies, and precise control of charge/discharge intervals. This approach ensures the system can maintain stable, high-performance operation under complex and demanding conditions — laying a solid foundation for efficient, long-term peak-valley arbitrage and enabling consistent economic returns throughout the system's lifecycle.

The project officially launched in August 2025 and is scheduled for delivery by the end of December, with grid connection and operation expected by March 2026. Sermatec will provide critical technological support and ongoing O&M services to help Bulgaria build a safer, more stable, and sustainable modern energy system — supporting the country's long-term energy transition goals

Strategic Breakthrough: Showcasing Sermatec's Integrated Competitiveness

The successful signing of the Bulgaria project highlights Sermatec's growing global competitiveness across market deployment, technical capabilities, and delivery performance:

Eastern wisdom is powering a global transformation, as Chinese technology bridges civilizations.

This partnership not only injects new momentum into Eastern Europe's clean energy shift but also strengthens the foundation of Sino-European green collaboration. As Europe accelerates its energy transition, Chinese companies like Sermatec — with their high-quality, system-level solutions — are becoming indispensable forces in shaping a sustainable global energy future.

