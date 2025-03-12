circle x black
Mercoledì 12 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:03
SERMATEC Strengthens Presence in Europe: Successful KEY 2025 Showcase and New 200MWh Contract in Poland

12 marzo 2025 | 08.51
RIMINI, Italy, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SERMATEC, a leading global energy storage solution provider, made a remarkable impact at KEY - The Energy Transition Expo 2025 in Italy, showcasing its cutting-edge C&I and utility-scale energy storage systems. SERMATEC's participation at KEY 2025 reinforced its strong market position, engaging with key industry stakeholders and potential partners.

During the event, SERMATEC presented its latest EasyCube Series 215kWh and 372kWh liquid-cooled energy storage systems, along with the Serlattice Series 4.888MWh & 5.015MWh containerized storage solutions. The EasyCube 215kWh system is specifically designed for solar-storage hybrid applications in Italy, integrating MPPT functionality and supporting direct PV-DC coupling for seamless scalability. Meanwhile, the 372kWh system features immersion fire protection at the battery pack level and an IP55-rated cabinet for enhanced outdoor durability.

A major milestone was achieved as EasyCube Series 215kWh successfully obtained the CEI 0-21 Low-Voltage and CEI 0-16 Medium-High Voltage Grid Connection Certifications in Italy. This certification underscores the system's compliance with Italian grid regulations, paving the way for its broader adoption in the market.

In addition to its success in Italy, SERMATEC has expanded its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe by signing a 200MWh energy storage procurement contract with a leading Polish power developer. The systems will be delivered starting in May 2025, reinforcing SERMATEC's commitment to supporting Poland's energy transition and decarbonization efforts. Poland, traditionally reliant on coal, is now emerging as a key energy storage market due to increasing renewable penetration and regulatory incentives.

Leveraging its global supply chain and localized service capabilities, SERMATEC continues to enhance its market competitiveness. The company's European headquarters in Frankfurt, coupled with its Spain-based manufacturing facility, ensures agile delivery and after-sales support tailored to regional market needs. Looking ahead, SERMATEC will further engage with global markets by participating in Solar & Storage Live Africa (March 25-27), Solar & Storage Live London (April 2-3), and Intersolar Europe (May 7-9), reinforcing its commitment to driving the energy transition worldwide.

About SERMATEC: SERMATEC is a global Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer, providing cutting-edge energy storage solutions for C&I, and utility-scale applications. With operations in over 30 countries, SERMATEC is committed to delivering sustainable and intelligent energy solutions, driving the global transition toward a carbon-neutral future.

info@sermatec-ess.com en.sermatec-ess.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639950/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sermatec-strengthens-presence-in-europe-successful-key-2025-showcase-and-new-200mwh-contract-in-poland-302399616.html

in Evidenza