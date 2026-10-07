DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of SEVER Life Sciences B.V., will feature LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for ocular surface control, during the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, from October 9–12 and will share the latest patient data and patient experience study results with attendees.

More than 2,200 ophthalmology and optometry practices across the United States are now using LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel for their patients who undergo cataract or refractive surgery, as well as to manage symptoms and reduce reliance on drops for patients with dry eye disease. Currently, more than 130,000 patients have been treated with this innovative therapy.

In the company's most recent patient experience survey, 96% of respondents who had cataract surgery within the past six months, and 91% of all patients surveyed, reported that LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel makes their eyes feel better.

"Eye care professionals recognize that AAO provides an outstanding opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in ophthalmology and how they benefit their patients. We are excited to share data that support the benefits of using LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, including greater comfort and more stable vision in both post-surgical applications and for treatment of dry eye disease," said Jai G. Parekh, MD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer of Nordic Pharma, Inc. "Patients with dry eye disease also report less reliance on both prescription and OTC eye drops. We look forward to sharing these and other details of our latest data with AAO attendees."

Controlling the ocular surface following cataract or refractive surgery is critical to support postoperative recovery, patient satisfaction and quality of life.

"The vast majority—83%—of patients who had surgery within the past six months and had at least one LACRIFILL treatment reported less discomfort. That relief is meaningful. And because LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is indicated for up to six months of use, it can maintain that postoperative benefit," said David Szynkarski, MD, of Mann Eye Institute, headquartered in Houston, TX. "Mann Eye Institute is committed to pioneering advances in eye care technology. LACRIFILL canalicular gel helps us better serve our patients and has helped grow our practice through excellent patient outcomes."

During AAO, visitors to the Nordic Pharma booth (#3136) will be able to see eye care professionals administering LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to place orders at the booth.

For more information and ordering details for LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, visit lacrifill.com

About SEVER Life Sciences B.V.

SEVER Life Sciences is a global private specialty pharmaceutical holding company committed to helping people around the world live better lives. Headquartered in the Netherlands, SEVER Life Sciences brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Sever Life Sciences B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing medical devices and sterile manufacturing to the marketplace.

Safe Harbor This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to SEVER Life Sciences /Nordic Pharma's business developments and the implementation of SEVER Life Sciences /Nordic Pharma's strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect SEVER Life Sciences /Nordic Pharma's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from SEVER Life Sciences/Nordic Pharma's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with SEVER Life Sciences/Nordic Pharma, and other factors that could affect SEVER Life Sciences/Nordic Pharma's business and financial performance. SEVER Life Sciences /Nordic Pharma does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact Nordic Pharma, Inc. ae-mi.us@nordicpharma.com1-844-267-4641

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