Sigenergy Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven, User-Centric Smart Energy at Intersolar 2025

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy marked a key milestone during Intersolar 2025 with an exclusive launch event at Munich's Brainlab Tower, reaffirming its commitment to building an AI-enhanced smart energy ecosystem. The event welcomed over 500 guests and underscored the company's ambition to redefine the future of intelligent, user-centric energy systems.

Since its founding in 2022, Sigenergy has expanded rapidly into more than 60 countries, with strong market share gains across Europe, Africa, and Oceania in both residential and commercial segments, becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

" At Sigenergy, we believe energy systems should think, learn, and serve people," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "We're entering an era where autonomy and intelligence are not features, but fundamentals. That's why we're investing heavily in AI."

One of the clearest expressions of Sigenergy's investment in intelligence is the newly redesigned mySigen App 3.0. The app illustrates how AI is being seamlessly integrated to elevate the entire energy management experience. With features such as real-time visualized energy flows, a built-in AI assistant, and personalized usage analytics, it gives users sharper insights, smarter control, and the ability to optimize their energy usage with confidence.

Sigenergy's customers-first philosophy is also emphasized in the event. "The smartest ideas often come from the people using our systems every day — installers, homeowners, and partners," Xu said. "Innovation starts by listening." By directly responding to user feedback, Sigenergy ensures that its hardware and software evolve to meet real-world needs, making them not only smarter but also easier to install, operate, and maintain.

The evening also celebrated the people behind Sigenergy's rapid rise, with a Partner Awards Ceremony honoring top-performing distributors and installers. Their dedication and expertise have played a vital role in delivering Sigenergy's smart energy solutions to more homes and businesses around the world.

