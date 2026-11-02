SimCorp appoints Fiona O'Donnell as Chief Delivery Officer

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology, today announced the appointment of Fiona O'Donnell to the newly created role of Chief Delivery Officer. This new role underscores a commitment to exceptional client experience amid increased demand for the award-winning SimCorp One platform.

O'Donnell becomes the executive accountable for client delivery at SimCorp - from a new client's first onboarding through ongoing delivery during every year of service. She will lead the company's delivery organization globally, with one mandate: help every client realize value faster and maintain delivery excellence every day.

Effective immediately, O'Donnell reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Peter Sanderson and joins SimCorp's Executive Committee.

SimCorp's clients - asset managers, asset owners, and insurers running global, multi-asset operations - are modernizing their operating models at pace. They expect value faster, and a consistently excellent client experience as they continue to transform through time. The Chief Delivery Officer role is the first at SimCorp to place the entire client delivery experience under a single accountable executive, with a commitment that covers every client equally - those going live on SimCorp One this year, and the service to institutions that have run their investment businesses using SimCorp for decades.

"Our clients measure us on how quickly they realize value, and then on our partnership and their experience every day that follows," said Sanderson. "Fiona will be the one leader accountable for client delivery end to end, with the whole firm behind her. She knows what clients need from a partner, and what it takes to deliver for them when it matters most. Clear accountability, and keeping our promises, is central to our ambition to be the first choice for global investment management solutions."

"I've spent my career partnering with clients through the hardest parts of transformation, and I've seen what they need most from a partner, someone who stands beside them until the job is done," said O'Donnell. "That's what drew me to SimCorp: one team, accountable for delivery end to end, helping every client get value sooner and making their experience better every year. I'm energized to get started and to build a team where people can do their best work for clients."

O'Donnell has spent more than 18 years working with many of the world's largest asset owners and managers, most recently as a Client Executive and Senior Vice President at State Street Corporation, where she was the senior executive personally accountable to strategic clients through complex, multi-year transformation programs. Earlier in her career she was at ABN Amro Bank. She is recognized for the client relationships she has carried through significant transformation and for leading large, global delivery teams.

O'Donnell will be based in London.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group.

For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

Media contacts: Søren Rathlou Top, +45 3115 8706, soren.r.top@simcorp.com; Sean B. Pasternak, +1-647-975-7326, sean.pasternak@simcorp.com

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