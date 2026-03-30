Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium Makes Landmark Debut in Monaco

MONACO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 26 to 28, Singclean Medical successfully hosted the second stop of the 2026 Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium at AMWC Monaco. With its flagship filler brand Singderm at the forefront, the symposium featured two high-impact masterclasses that bridged anatomical precision with the artistry of Singderm.

Anatomy Meets Aesthetics: Singderm in Full-Face Rejuvenation

On March 26, Dr. João Pithon, CEO of the Pithon Napoli Institute, presented "Advanced Cadaveric Anatomy for Full-Face Hyaluronic Acid Filler in Facial Contouring Using Singderm." His lecture provided a comprehensive approach to full-face rejuvenation, focusing on anatomical landmarks, vascular safety zones, layer-by-layer injection strategies.

He shared, "To date, I have used over a thousand syringes of Singderm in clinical practice without any inflammation or complications. This is the core reason why I recommend this product."

Singderm: Sculpting the Body, Defining the Art

On March 27, Dr. Roberto Chacur, author of the book Science and Art of the Filler, delivered a session titled "HA for Gluteal Augmentation and Cellulite Treatment Performed Simultaneously." He noted that the global trend toward symmetrical, toned, and fuller buttock shapes is growing increasingly popular. "By precisely injecting HA into the superficial fascial layer," he explained, "cellulite caused by fat accumulation can be improved. Singderm, with its excellent support and stability, has become my core injectable material for butt shaping."

Singderm in Brazil: A Model of Strategic Partnership

Beyond collaborating with top-tier physicians, Singclean is expanding globally through strategic partnerships—such as with Prow Aesthetics in Brazil, where joint efforts in academic promotion and brand building have established Singderm as a trusted name.

Beyond Fillers: Full-Cycle Aesthetic Management

In addition to its hyaluronic acid fillers, Singclean Medical unveiled a growing range of regenerative aesthetic solutions, such as PLLA fillers, as well as post-procedural care products like PDRN essence. This expansion marks the company's strategic move to realize its "Full-Cycle Aesthetic Management" vision.

Prow Aesthetics said, few enterprises in the current market persist in product iteration and technological upgrading. However, Singclean Medical's outstanding strength has earned their deep trust and led to a consensus on long-term cooperation. This autumn, Prow Aesthetics will bring more elite doctors from the aesthetic medicine industry to Singclean's Hangzhou factory to tour production lines, review quality systems, and see firsthand what makes Singderm a reliable choice.

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