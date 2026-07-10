Smartee S22: Incorporating GS MART Technology into Occlusal Reconstructive Therapy in Prosthodontics

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology has announced the launch of S22: GS MART (Mandibular Repositioning Technology) for Occlusal Reconstruction in Prosthodontic Dentistry, expanding the clinical application of its GS MART into prosthodontic dentistry. The project was jointly developed by Smartee Denti-Technology and Prof. Gang Shen's orthodontic team at Taikang Dental Group.

Extending GS Mandibular Repositioning Beyond Orthodontics

GS MART has been developed as an effective clinical approach for managing complex malocclusions with specially designed clear aligners applying core GS solutions S8, S9 and S10. Rather than focusing solely on tooth alignment, the technology emphasizes mandibular position and functional occlusion as part of comprehensive treatment planning.

Building on this clinical foundation, S22 explores the application of GS MART principles in occlusal reconstruction.

During the launch presentation, Dr. Lu Jingting, a core member of Prof. Gang Shen's orthodontic team, noted that many patients requiring occlusal reconstruction due to severe tooth wear or tooth loss also present with mandibular retrusion and Three-Depth Malocclusion (deep overbite, excessive overjet, and excessive Curve of Spee). In these cases, restoring tooth structure alone may not fully address the underlying occlusal relationship.

The S22 technology therefore advocates establishing a stable mandibular position through three-dimensional mandibular repositioning prior to proceeding with definitive restorative rehabilitation. According to the development team, the digital workflow is designed to support sequential treatment planning, with mandibular repositioning preceding occlusal reconstruction.

Supporting Interdisciplinary Clinical Collaboration

S22 is intended to support collaboration among orthodontists, prosthodontists, and general practitioners when managing patients with complex occlusal conditions.

For patients diagnosed in restorative or general practice, the technology enables the integration of mandibular repositioning prior to occlusal reconstruction.

Patients entering through orthodontic practice may first complete mandibular repositioning treatment before referral for definitive restorative rehabilitation. The project aims to provide a coordinated clinical technology that facilitates interdisciplinary treatment planning while preserving the respective roles of each specialty.

Continuing the Development of the GS Clinical System

S22 represents a further extension of the GS mandibular repositioning technology beyond orthodontics into prosthodontic dentistry. By combining Smartee's digital treatment planning platform with the clinical principles of GS mandibular repositioning, the project explores a digital workflow for interdisciplinary management of patients presenting with Three-Depth Malocclusion accompanied by tooth wear or tooth loss.

Smartee stated that it will continue working with clinical experts to explore multidisciplinary applications of the GS technology and support the ongoing development of digital orthodontic and prosthodontic treatment workflows.

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