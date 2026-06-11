circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Smartee Showcases Local Manufacturing and Pediatric Solutions at SEdO Mallorca 2026

11 giugno 2026 | 04.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global provider of digital orthodontic solutions, participated in the 72nd Annual Congress of the Spanish Society of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (SEdO), held from May 28 to 30 at the Palau de Congressos in Palma de Mallorca.

CTA

The congress brought together more than 1,400 orthodontic professionals from Spain and other countries. The program focused on artificial intelligence, 3D diagnosis and treatment planning, aligners revolution, and other emerging technologies, with an emphasis on their application in clinical practice.

Smartee has participated in the SEDO Annual Congress in recent years. At this year's edition in Palma de Mallorca, the company aimed to further engage with the Spanish orthodontic community and strengthen its regional presence.

"Spain and the broader European market are key priorities for Smartee," said Garie Zhou, Director of International Business Development at Smartee. "Our participation in SEdO reflects this commitment.  We will attend major orthodontic events across Europe in 2026. We are here to exchange ideas, to support doctors, and to better serve local patients together."

Showcasing Orthodontic Solutions Across Product Lines

During the congress, Smartee presented its product portfolio, including the Smartee GS series powered by Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology, the GE series, the Alpha series, and its Kinder and Teen pediatric orthodontic solutions.

The Kinder and Teen series features officially licensed Disney IP characters, including Mickey and his friends, Frozen, Spider-Man, and, more recently, Stitch and Iron Man. Designed to engage young patients, the series aims to improve patient compliance and enhance the overall orthodontic experience, supporting clinicians in delivering treatment that is both effective and engaging for children.

Local Manufacturing Strategy in Europe

Smartee's participation in SEdO aligns with its broader European localization strategy. In 2024, the company established a manufacturing hub in Madrid as part of its regional operations. The facility is intended to support localized production, and  delivery, as well as adaptation to European clinical requirements. 

With manufacturing capabilities in both China and Spain, Smartee serves orthodontic professionals and and patients in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996349/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-showcases-local-manufacturing-and-pediatric-solutions-at-sedo-mallorca-2026-302797478.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79354 en US ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Achille Lauro e Venditti, all'Olimpico il duetto è un passaggio di consegne
Pazza idea di coabitazione in Generali: vi spiego il patto della cacio e pepe tra Orcel e Messina
Trump annuncia nuovi attacchi contro l'Iran: "Colpiremo duro" - Video
Commissione Covid, scontro alla Camera FdI-M5s: la seduta viene sospesa
News to go
Meloni a Confcommercio: "Obiettivo ridurre carico fiscale su ceto medio"
Anna Valle: "La bellezza? Al cinema è stata deterrente per alcuni ruoli" - Video
Al via Taormina Film Festival 72 con il cast di 'House of the Dragon 3' - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Latte crudo e focolaio di infezioni, l'allarme in Usa
Meloni: "L'Italia non è la repubblica delle banane, regole si rispettano" - Video
News to go
Sciopero treni 11 giugno, sindacati di base confermano lo stop
Missione Artemis III, Parmitano: "Un sogno che si avvera" - Video
Vendée Arctique, lo skipper Beccaria si tuffa per liberare la barca da una rete - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza