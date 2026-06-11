Smartee Showcases Local Manufacturing and Pediatric Solutions at SEdO Mallorca 2026

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global provider of digital orthodontic solutions, participated in the 72nd Annual Congress of the Spanish Society of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (SEdO), held from May 28 to 30 at the Palau de Congressos in Palma de Mallorca.

The congress brought together more than 1,400 orthodontic professionals from Spain and other countries. The program focused on artificial intelligence, 3D diagnosis and treatment planning, aligners revolution, and other emerging technologies, with an emphasis on their application in clinical practice.

Smartee has participated in the SEDO Annual Congress in recent years. At this year's edition in Palma de Mallorca, the company aimed to further engage with the Spanish orthodontic community and strengthen its regional presence.

"Spain and the broader European market are key priorities for Smartee," said Garie Zhou, Director of International Business Development at Smartee. "Our participation in SEdO reflects this commitment. We will attend major orthodontic events across Europe in 2026. We are here to exchange ideas, to support doctors, and to better serve local patients together."

Showcasing Orthodontic Solutions Across Product Lines

During the congress, Smartee presented its product portfolio, including the Smartee GS series powered by Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology, the GE series, the Alpha series, and its Kinder and Teen pediatric orthodontic solutions.

The Kinder and Teen series features officially licensed Disney IP characters, including Mickey and his friends, Frozen, Spider-Man, and, more recently, Stitch and Iron Man. Designed to engage young patients, the series aims to improve patient compliance and enhance the overall orthodontic experience, supporting clinicians in delivering treatment that is both effective and engaging for children.

Local Manufacturing Strategy in Europe

Smartee's participation in SEdO aligns with its broader European localization strategy. In 2024, the company established a manufacturing hub in Madrid as part of its regional operations. The facility is intended to support localized production, and delivery, as well as adaptation to European clinical requirements.

With manufacturing capabilities in both China and Spain, Smartee serves orthodontic professionals and and patients in more than 50 countries worldwide.

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