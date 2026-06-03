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SNEC 2026: APsystems Showcases Industry-Leading C&I Energy Storage Solutions

03 giugno 2026 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems showcases its latest solar-storage innovations at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai. Centered on the philosophy "Grounded in Safety, Powering Solar-Storage Integration," the company has launched seven new product lines covering micro-site, residential, and C&I applications. Headlining its C&I offerings at the show is the APstorage 241L liquid-cooled energy storage cabinet, delivering powerful and stable long-term operation.

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APstorage 241L – Efficient, Reliable and Cost-Effective C&I Storage

The APstorage 241L delivers superior economy, stable performance, and enhanced safety for C&I applications. Its cabinet height is 15% lower than conventional designs, dramatically improving loading efficiency for 20-foot containers and European inland trucking – cutting cross-border and last-mile logistics costs by up to 20%. Integrated with advanced grid-forming PCS technology and an automatic coolant refill system, it ensures reliable voltage and frequency regulation even under weak-grid conditions while reducing maintenance workload. A comprehensive four-level safety architecture lowers operational risks and after-sales costs. Optimised liquid cooling maintains full-rated power output up to 50°C, delivering up to 10% more usable power than derating competitors – unlocking extra revenue in high-temperature scenarios.

The Full APstorage C&I Ecosystem

The 241L is just the beginning. APstorage – APsystems' dedicated energy storage brand – offers a complete C&I product line built on advanced string-type storage technology and fully self-developed 3S technologies (BMS, PCS, EMS). With modular design and intelligent operation at its core, APstorage covers both air-cooled and liquid-cooled solutions across 12 models, spanning from 60kWh to 5MWh. These products can be flexibly deployed for renewable generation, grid-side support, and C&I user-side scenarios, all powered by an intelligent energy management platform.

Among the lineup, two additional models deserve special attention:

The APstorage 261 is a rugged industrial-grade system with four-layer fire protection, pack IP65 and a cabinet C4/C5 anti-corrosion rating for harsh environments. Its all-in-one design supports up to 10 units in parallel (2MWh), while the ultra-compact 1.3㎡ footprint and factory pre-assembly save over 40% on-site installation time.

The APstorage 2000L delivers utility-scale performance with >99% system availability. Cluster-level independent management ensures remaining clusters continue running even if one PCS fails. Advanced grid-forming technology enables black-start and stable operation in weak-grid or off-grid scenarios, with full-rated output maintained up to 50°C.

More Than Products: Local Presence & Solid Commitment

APsystems' expanding global footprint is backed by comprehensive local infrastructure. A new warehouse in the Netherlands, dedicated to C&I energy storage products, is now fully operational. It enables faster order fulfillment and localized services throughout the region. Leveraging over 16 years of industry experience and a solid portfolio of completed projects, APsystems delivers prompt, reliable support clients can trust.

The clean energy landscape keeps evolving. Supported by proven technology and solid local services, APsystems strives to drive progress across C&I fields, working toward a greener and more resilient energy ecosystem.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snec-2026-apsystems-showcases-industry-leading-ci-energy-storage-solutions-302790516.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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