SoftBank Corp. Evolves Telecom Infrastructure for the AI Era: From Carrying Data to Orchestrating Intelligence

SoftBank is transitioning from a traditional telecommunications carrier into an AI infrastructure provider, orchestrating intelligence across distributed edge and cloud environments to enable devices, robots, and systems to perform beyond their own limits.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, SoftBank Corp. unveiled its strategy for the next-generation of social infrastructure, marking a fundamental evolution in the role of telecommunications carriers. SoftBank announced its transition from a traditional carrier that simply moves data – raw, uninterpreted data packets – to an AI-native infrastructure provider enabling distributed AI workloads across edge and cloud environments.

Until now, telecommunications networks were built to carry data, not comprehend it; static infrastructure designed to move information from origin to destination without understanding what it contained. In the AI era, SoftBank's Telco AI Cloud vision evolves the network into a central nervous system: an active computation platform that operates AI models directly within the infrastructure. Through AI-RAN-based MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing), SoftBank can now orchestrate and broker AI workloads across this distributed edge, offloading GPU compute to deliver real-time, reliable inference where it is needed. By embedding this intelligence from the core to the edge, SoftBank is creating a distributed platform that delivers meaning, not just data, enabling immediate decision-making for robotics, autonomous systems, and smart cities. For Physical AI, this means resource-constrained robots can now perform complex, scalable behaviors that would otherwise be difficult to achieve independently; powered not by what they carry but by the network intelligence that surrounds them.

Enabling the Era of Physical AI

That vision is already taking shape. A key highlight of the announcement was SoftBank's focus on 'Physical AI': the convergence of AI with the physical world of robotics. Unlike traditional centralized clouds, Telco AI Cloud brings intelligence to the edge, enabling robots to make split-second decisions based on sensor data, performing complex behaviors that their onboard hardware alone could not independently support.

Following a collaboration with Yaskawa Electric Corporation focused on deploying robots in real-world environments, SoftBank successfully demonstrated a joint proof-of-concept with Ericsson. The demonstration showcased how AI-RAN networks can optimize connectivity for robots, ensuring the stability required to work safely alongside humans in dynamic environments.

Related Press Release:February 27, 2026: "SoftBank Corp. and Ericsson Successfully Demonstrate Low-Latency, High-Reliability Network-enabled Physical AI With AI-RAN"

Collaborating for a Sustainable Future

SoftBank is actively expanding its ecosystem of partners to accelerate the global adoption of these technologies:

Empowering Industry with Secure Edge Computing

In collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SoftBank is deploying its 'AITRAS' platform in edge data center environments to support industrial use cases. This initiative brings secure AI inference to factory floors, promoting digital transformation in the manufacturing sector and helping to address labor shortages through automation.

Related Press Release:March 2, 2026: "SoftBank Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Begin Collaboration in Edge Data Center Domain Using 'AITRAS'"

Open Innovation through Open Source

To foster global innovation, SoftBank has open-sourced the Dynamic Scoring Framework (DSF), a core function of the AITRAS Orchestrator, SoftBank's AI-RAN product. By sharing this technology with the open-source community, SoftBank aims to lower barriers to entry for AI-RAN adoption, inviting developers worldwide to contribute to a more efficient and accessible global infrastructure.

SoftBank's Release:February 18, 2026: "SoftBank Open-Sources AITRAS Orchestrator to Expand AI-RAN Ecosystem"

Related Blog Posts:March 5, 2026: Integration of External AI Workloads in AI-RAN Implementation of Dynamic Resource Control with the AITRAS Orchestrator

March 5, 2026: Mechanism of the AITRAS Orchestrator for Enabling AI-RAN: Resource Optimization Using a Dynamic Scoring Framework

Global Ecosystem Expansion

Through participation in OCUDU (Open Compute & Universal Distributed Unit) and strengthened ties with global vendors like Ericsson and Nokia, SoftBank is leading the formation of an open, global ecosystem. These partnerships ensure that the benefits of AI-RAN and distributed computing can be shared across borders, driving global growth and standardization.

Related Press Release:March 1, 2026: Linux Foundation - "Linux Foundation Announces OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation to Accelerate Open Source AI-RAN Innovation"

Vision for Society

SoftBank's Telco AI Cloud vision represents more than a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift from transporting data to distributing intelligence. By evolving the network into a ubiquitous AI platform, SoftBank enables the network to not just connect devices but empowers carriers with immediate, context-aware understanding, wherever they operate.

Whether alleviating labor shortages through intelligent automation, enhancing industrial safety with edge AI, or enabling robots to perform beyond their own hardware limitations through network-distributed compute, SoftBank is building a central nervous system for society, one where distributed AI infrastructure serves as the catalyst for a more sustainable, productive, and connected future for all.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softbank-corp-evolves-telecom-infrastructure-for-the-ai-era-from-carrying-data-to-orchestrating-intelligence-302706590.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.