Mercoledì 23 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 15:09
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sopra Steria enables Banks to enter the Crypto-Asset market with a complete and tailored-made offer

23 aprile 2025 | 15.06
PARIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in European tech, announces the launch of Sopra Crypto Solutions, a comprehensive white-label offering designed to accelerate the adoption of crypto-assets by banks. This solution is built on three technological assets with Fireblocks (secure digital asset management), Chainalysis (compliance) and Wyden (order execution and trade management), offering an integrated response to regulatory and operational challenges.

Faced with growing consumer demand and the emergence of new financial technologies, banks today have to respond to an increasingly pressing need: to offer their customers crypto solutions.

" With the entry into force of the European MiCA regulatory framework, banks finally have clear visibility to integrate crypto-assets in a structured way. Our offering meets a dual imperative: securing flows while delivering maximum value to the end customer. The adoption of cryptos is now a must, and a strategic lever for attracting the younger generation and maintaining competitiveness in tomorrow's financial ecosystem," comments Grégory Wintrebert, CEO of Group Vertical Financial Services, Sopra Steria.

An integrated solution for managing crypto-assets with full compliance

Sopra Crypto Solutions enables banks to offer their customers the purchase, sale and storage of crypto-assets. The solution reduces time-to-market in order to meet growing user demand and keep banks competitive.

Click here to learn more.

Media Contact: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza