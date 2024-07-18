Stefanini Group opened a Center for AI Excellence in Michigan, USA, dedicated to AI solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and BRUSSELS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries, launched the Center of AI Excellence in Southfield (Michigan, USA), this new initiative being dedicated to Artificial Intelligence solutions. This new center will allow the group to innovate and create best-in-class AI tools that will promote productivity internally and meet clients' needs across the company's global portfolio.

The Southfield office has 30 team members dedicated to AI solutions, while Stefanini has 400 employees dedicated solely to developing AI solutions across the globe.

"Stefanini has been working with AI for more than a decade, and we wanted to celebrate the tremendous impact this technology has had on our team, clients and communities. AI touches nearly every facet of our business, and we are proud to develop industry-leading solutions that are freeing up people for more creative work" said Marco Stefanini, Founder and Global CEO at Stefanini.

The new Center for AI Excellence will serve as a space to brainstorm and educate Stefanini's partners, customers, employees and the community around AI. With the Southfield office already leading the way globally for the company's AI solutions, it was a natural fit for the new initiative.

"As AI tools have become ingrained in every part of our business, we've seen the need for a dedicated team for researching, testing and implementing AI solutions. Our team will focus on cutting-edge AI research as a whole, not just generative AI, creating practical applications of services and solutions designed for every industry and allowing our clients to reap the rewards", said Fabio Caversan, Vice president of Digital Business and Innovation at Stefanini North America & Asia-Pacific.

"We have been working with AI solutions for more than 15 years, and now we have this dedicated center in the USA. We are pleased that the developed applications will meet our clients' needs, as we have noticed an increasing demand for AI from our EMEA clients." said Farlei Kothe, CEO at Stefanini EMEA.

Stefanini showcases its AI solutions in Times Square, New York City

The Center of AI Excellence was launched on AI Appreciation Day, celebrated on July 16th.

At the same time, during July 15- 21, Stefanini will showcase its AI solutions on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square in New York City.

The company will run seven 15-second videos made entirely from AI tools, displaying seven practical applications of its AI solutions on one of the largest stages in the world. The company will be adapting cases from the "/imagine" campaign, by using real client cases to demonstrate the transformative power of artificial intelligence, which is embedded into our entire solution portfolio. The full list of Applied AI cases is available.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group, a multinational company with a broad portfolio of services, has spent decades reimagining the way tech service companies help customers transform their businesses through digital innovation. Created in 1987 and guided by a shared entrepreneurial spirit, Stefanini Group works collaboratively alongside local, regional and global clients to co-create specialized, industry-focused solutions enabled by the latest advancements in technology.

From artificial intelligence to automation, cloud enablement, hybrid infrastructure and beyond, Stefanini is a one-stop shop for digital solutions. With an ever-growing ecosystem of ventures, partners and capabilities, the company is constantly expanding its offerings, finding new and innovative technologies to serve as tools for clients to convert their ideas into business realities.

Further information is available at the company's website, www.stefanini.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463823/Stefanini_in_Times_Square.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463741/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg