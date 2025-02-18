circle x black
Storykit Expands Global Impact in Higher Education, Breaking New Ground in the US

18 febbraio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storykit's proven success in Europe is making waves across the Atlantic, as U.S. universities turn to the platform to meet the growing demand for engaging, accessible video communication. "The need for visually compelling content in higher education has never been greater," says CEO Peder Bonnier.

Watch video summary here.

The challenge of engaging today's students in an increasingly digital and fast-paced world has become a universal concern for academic institutions. Since 2018, Storykit, the leading video automation platform, has been empowering organizations worldwide to create thumb-stopping, on-brand videos with unmatched speed and efficiency. Now, Storykit is building on its impressive track record in Europe's higher education sector by extending its success to the United States.

With a proven ability to help academic institutions transform complex information into captivating videos, Storykit has become an essential tool for universities striving to meet their communication goals. Today, over 30 prestigious institutions across Europe, including Bocconi University in Milan and the University of Geneva (UNIGE), rely on Storykit to engage students, faculty, and stakeholders.

This momentum has now crossed the Atlantic. Storykit is already collaborating with five U.S. institutions, including two top tier universities, marking a significant milestone for the platform.

"The demand for accessible and visually engaging communication has never been greater, especially in higher education, where institutions are competing for attention in a crowded digital landscape," said Peder Bonnier, CEO and founder of Storykit.

"Storykit's ability to simplify the video creation process allows universities to focus on what they do best – delivering knowledge – while we ensure their messages resonate."

From simplifying the admissions process to making research findings more accessible, higher education institutions worldwide are harnessing Storykit to communicate effectively with students, alumni, and global audiences. The platform's unique blend of automation and creativity empowers users to create high-quality, on-brand videos without requiring extensive budgets or technical expertise.

As Storykit continues to expand its footprint in the U.S., it reaffirms its commitment to supporting academic institutions worldwide in achieving their communication goals.

About StorykitStorykit is the leading video automation platform. Founded in Stockholm in 2018, Storykit serves customers across industries and continents, empowering them to tell their stories effectively in the digital age.

For media inquiries (interviews, video, photos), please contact:Jonna Ekman, Communications Director, Storykitjonna.ekman@storykit.io+46 701 62 23 82

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611442/peder_bonnier.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523376/5147280/Storykit_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storykit-expands-global-impact-in-higher-education-breaking-new-ground-in-the-us-302366575.html

in Evidenza