Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
16:30
StrataVision Launches New Channel Partner and Referral Program to Expand AI-Powered Solutions

04 marzo 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataVision, a leader in AI-powered computer vision, helps businesses harness accurate video analytics to improve security, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences. Today, the company announced the launch of its new Channel Partner Program, designed to empower resellers, system integrators, and technology partners with the tools, resources, and support needed to deliver StrataVision's cutting-edge solutions to a broader market.

As businesses across industries increasingly adopt AI-driven analytics to customer experiences enhance security, and operations, StrataVision's Channel Partner Program provides an opportunity for partners to capitalize on this growing demand. The program offers a tiered structure with benefits such as dedicated training, sales and marketing support, technical assistance, and access to StrataVision's innovative product suite.

"Our Channel Partner Program reflects our commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with industry-leading partners," said Bjoern Petersen, CEO at StrataVision. "By equipping our partners with the right tools, support, and access to leading-edge AI technologies, we enable them to drive customer success while accelerating our growth in key markets."

Partners in the program will benefit from:

StrataVision is actively seeking new channel partners to join this initiative and drive the next wave of AI-powered insights and analytics adoption.

For more information on the StrataVision Channel Partner Program, visit www.stratavision.com.  

About StrataVision StrataVision's AI powered, computer vision platform revolutionizes on-site analytics, enabling businesses across geographies to unlock actionable insights for smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security, loss prevention, and exceptional customer experiences. With unparalleled accuracy, speed and simplicity, StrataVision equips businesses with the tools and insights they need to excel in today's ever-evolving market landscape.

Media Contact:Shari Rothman, CMO, StrataVision, shari.rothman@stratavision.com, +1 416 669 5292

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627542/1224_StrataVision_PressRelease_C.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588731/StrataVision_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stratavision-launches-new-channel-partner-and-referral-program-to-expand-ai-powered-solutions-302385072.html

