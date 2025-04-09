Strategic Value Partners and Blantyre Capital Acquire OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals will reinstate its name to OXEA

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $22 billion of assets under management, and Blantyre Capital Limited ("Blantyre"), a London-based investment manager with more than €2.7 billion of long-term capital commitments, today announced that SVP-managed funds and Blantyre-managed funds have acquired OQ Chemicals ("the Company" or "OXEA"), a leading global producer and merchant of oxo chemicals. As part of the acquisition, OQ Chemicals will reinstate its name to OXEA, reaffirming its heritage and longstanding presence in the global chemicals industry.

OXEA is a premier manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo performance chemicals, supplying essential ingredients to specialty chemicals and additive manufacturers across key U.S. and European markets. The Company produces high-quality alcohols, polyols, plasticisers, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines that are vital to the production of paints, coatings, plastics, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and other essential sectors. OXEA plays a strategic role in global supply chains, supporting long-term demand across high-growth industries, including construction, automotive, and electronics. With more than 1,200 employees worldwide, OXEA markets its chemicals in over 60 countries, with primary production sites located in Germany and Texas, ensuring a strong global presence.

"OXEA's leading market positions, global reach, and innovation capabilities provide a solid foundation for long-term growth," said HJ Woltery, Co-Head of the European Investment Team at SVP. "We look forward to partnering with the OXEA team to build upon this strong foundation and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders across well-diversified markets."

"We are pleased to partner with OXEA, a market leader with strong production capabilities," said Mubashir Mukadam, Chief Investment Officer at Blantyre Capital. "OXEA's significant expertise in oxo chemicals, combined with its global footprint, presents ample opportunities for growth. We look forward to supporting the Company as it continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its strategic position in the industry."

SVP and Blantyre were advised on the transaction by Kirkland & Ellis, Akin, and Lazard.

About OXEA

OXEA is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OXEA employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. More information under chemicals.oq.com About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $53 billion of capital, including more than $18 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com

About Blantyre

Blantyre is a London-based investment manager specialising in middle market equity and debt special situations. The firm transforms businesses by providing time-sensitive capital that can support companies in financing growth, M&A, capital structure optimisation, operational enhancements, shareholder changes and recapitalisation, and liquidity solutions. Blantyre manages more than €2.7bn of long-term capital commitments on behalf of highly regarded institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, private funds, and family offices. Blantyre strives to be the middle market special situations firm of choice for its partners and investors. For more information, please visit www.blantyrecapital.com

