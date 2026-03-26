Sungrow and ENEVO Group Sign Landmark 1GWh Energy Storage Agreement to Power Romania's Energy Transition

MUNICH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has announced the signing of a landmark agreement with ENEVO Group, a Romanian energy solutions leader, for a series of energy storage system projects totaling 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of capacity in Romania. This milestone partnership underscores the growing trust in Sungrow's cutting-edge storage technology and its commitment to supporting Europe's rapid transition to renewable energy.

The first phase of the collaboration includes 440 MWh of projects ordered earlier this year, scheduled for delivery before December 2026. A subsequent phase adds another 560MWh, bringing the total to over 1GWh once all projects are completed. All systems will be deployed across Romania and will feature Sungrow's award-winning PowerTitan 2.0 Liquid Cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — a benchmark solution for large-scale grid support and renewable integration.

As the demand for flexible, reliable and safe energy storage continues to rise across Europe, Sungrow reinforces its leadership in providing technologically advanced, bankable, and fully supported ESS solutions. The PowerTitan series has already been successfully deployed in numerous of utility-scale projects across the region, including among others cases in the UK, Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Cyprus, and Bulgaria, demonstrating both the reliability of Sungrow's technology and its strong local operational support.

"Great partnerships begin with a shared vision, common ambition, and a clear understanding of the market's direction. Our collaboration with Sungrow started in the solar sector and has grown into a broader strategic partnership, now expanding into battery energy storage through this 1 GWh agreement. Together we are accelerating the integration of BESS with renewable generation while advancing ENEVO's ambition to become a leading EPC contractor for large-scale battery storage systems in the region", said Radu Brașoveanu, CTO & co-founder ENEVO Group.

"The trust that our partners place in Sungrow is at the heart of our continued growth," said James Li, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for ESS. "We are truly honored to collaborate with ENEVO Group on this milestone 1GWh project portfolio in Romania. Our team remains fully committed to providing unparalleled customer support at every stage — from design and delivery to commissioning and operation — ensuring long-term project success and energy security for our partners."

This strategic agreement between Sungrow and ENEVO Group further cements Sungrow's status as the No.1 Bankable Company in PV, ESS, and PCS worldwide, as ranked by BloombergNEF, and highlights its expanding footprint in one of Europe's most dynamic energy storage markets.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of December 2025, Sungrow has installed 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

About ENEVO Group

ENEVO Group is an integrated EPC contractor specialized in energy infrastructure, with a proven track record of delivering complex projects in renewables, power transmission and distribution, electrical substations, and industrial automation. Backed by a multidisciplinary team of over 500 professionals, including electrical and civil engineers, automation specialists and cybersecurity experts, the company covers the full project life cycle, from design and procurement to installation, commissioning, grid compliance and long-term operational support.

With offices in Romania, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, ENEVO Group supports utilities, developers, and industrial clients in building smarter, more resilient and sustainable energy solutions.

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