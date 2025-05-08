circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sungrow FPV Unveils New Floating PV System Solutions at Intersolar Europe

08 maggio 2025 | 13.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEFEI, China, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7th, the Intersolar Europe exhibition opened grandly in Munich, Germany, where Sungrow FPV made a splash with the launch of their new floating solar system solutions, showcasing significant technological breakthroughs in the floating solar field.

The European market's core demands for floating solar have evolved from "technical feasibility verification" to "scalable economic viability and ecological synergy." Specific requirements include high efficiency, environmental compatibility, versatile compatibility across multiple scenarios, and adaptability to extreme climates. In response, the SGF-TS30M floating solar system focuses on four major breakthroughs:

Efficient Installation, Simplified Construction: Modular design and pre-assembled components reduce installation time by 30%. A streamlined installation process with 6 standardized steps lowers construction complexity.

Authority Certification, Safety and Reliability: TÜV certification ensures 2.3kN/m² snow load resistance and a 25-year operational guarantee. Floating materials are eco-certified, demonstrating environmental friendliness.

Strong Compatibility, Adaptation Across All Scenarios: Full-size component support accommodates various module sizes, with maximum dimensions of 2465mm length and 1303mm width. Flexible layout options and adjustable tilt angles (5°-15°) meet diverse irradiation conditions.

Optimal System Design, Safe and Convenient Operation and Maintenance: Optimized layout schemes increase installed capacity by 10%-15% per unit area, enhancing electricity generation. The industry's widest (0.58m) maintenance walkway ensures operational safety, with pre-set wiring diagrams simplifying maintenance.

Dr. Wiep Folkerts, an expert from the Netherlands' National Institute for Energy Research, delivered a keynote speech at the booth, highly commending SungrowFPV Solar's technological leadership. He believes such innovations are crucial for promoting high-quality development in the global floating solar industry. Looking ahead, Sungrow Floating Solar remains committed to customer-centric innovation, continually delivering high-quality system solutions for the "floating solar +" application field.

About Sungrow FPV

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions, focusing on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

Learn more at http://en.sungrowfpv.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682584/Sungrow_FPV_Intersolar_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-fpv-unveils-new-floating-pv-system-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-302449990.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

