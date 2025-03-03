TCL CSOT Highlights APEX Display Technology to Redefine Visual Experiences at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology for over 15 years, has presented its APEX brand of premium display technology at MWC 2025, leading with its Inkjet Printing (IJP) OLED solutions. Aiming to redefine visual excellence, APEX represents a leap in both innovation and display quality.

"APEX has set a new bar in visual immersion by prioritizing not only image quality but also user well-being, sustainability, and forward-thinking design," said Jun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of TCL CSOT. "It enriches viewing experiences with vibrant colors and superior energy efficiency—all the while cutting carbon emissions and using responsibly sourced materials throughout its product cycle. With APEX, TCL CSOT is committed to combining all the aspects of a great display while being mindful of the future."

APEX is built on four key pillars, each represented by a letter in the APEX acronym:

1. Amazing - Pleasant Display Experience

APEX display solutions feature high contrast, wide color gamut coverage, ultra-high resolution, high refresh rates, and unlimited form. Together, they ensure clear visuals even at wider viewing angles and in challenging lighting conditions. TCL CSOT's latest 13-inch tablet display embodies these features, being the world's first 4K AI tablet display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

APEX innovations also support flexible integration into a broad range of devices. Collaborating with Lenovo, TCL CSOT has integrated the world's first 14-inch camera-under-panel (CUP) OLED display into the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i.

2. Protective - Reliable Vision Health

APEX makes protecting vision health a priority. Its solutions reduce eye strain and increase viewing comfort by lowering blue light, mitigating reflection, minimizing flickering, and optimizing display quality for ambient lighting—all while maintaining immersive visuals. At MWC 2025, TCL CSOT's WQHD 120Hz circular polarizer eye-protection mobile display and the moth-eye biomimetic eye care tablet display represent this focus.

3. Eco-friendly - Sustainable Green and Low Carbon

TCL CSOT integrates sustainable development throughout its products' life cycle. APEX is no different. It incorporates high transmittance technology, low power consumption, adaptable frequency, and high integration to improve energy efficiency. Additionally, APEX uses environmentally friendly materials wherever possible.

Aligning with this focus, TCL CSOT has created the world's first lowest driver low-power 6.36-inch screen. Using multiple frequency partition technology and an advanced circuitry, it lowers overall IC power consumption by 31% compared to previous generation LTPO display. In parallel, TCL CSOT's 2.56-inch ultra-low power consumption VR display increases luminous efficiency by 40% with its COA technology and high-efficiency Mini LED backlights.

4. X - Unlimited Future Imagination

Alongside creating amazing products, TCL CSOT will connect with consumers to craft unique, personalized experiences by blending display technology with art, bridging creativity and innovation.

IJP OLED brings visual immersion to new heights

TCL CSOT's Inkjet Printing (IJP) OLED reflects the APEX brand's core pillars. As the only OLED technology with a regular RGB pixel arrangement, IJP OLED offers exceptional color consistency across all brightness levels. This is seen in TCL CSOT's first mass-produced 21.6-inch 4K IJP OLED professional display, which features 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

With a 50-60% light-emitting area rate, TCL CSOT IJP OLED enables higher brightness and contrast, which is exemplified in the world's highest brightness IJP QD-EL notebook display by the company (350 nits). Furthermore, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED achieves over 90% material efficiency and 20% reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional OLED.

Featuring superior performance, energy efficiency, and material sustainability, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED solutions raise visual fidelity in smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, VR devices, and much more.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies serve applications across TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With multiple R&D facilities and 11 production lines in operation, TCL CSOT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge display solutions and fostering a dynamic, sustainable display solutions ecosystem. As a part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership through to 2032, TCL CSOT will provide a range of display solutions to enhance the Olympic experience.

