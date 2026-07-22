TEAM PRONC SET TO JOIN 2027 UIM E1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PIF, BRINGING NIGERIAN CULTURE, HOSPITALITY AND GLOBAL AFRICAN INFLUENCE TO EXCITING GLOBAL ALL-ELECTRIC RACING ON WATER SERIES

Nigerian-founded team brings together leading entrepreneurs and investors to further showcase African excellence on the elite global sporting stage

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MONACO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-created Team PRONC has officially signed up to the 2027 UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF – the world's first all-electric raceboat competition.

The signing, made during the E1 Monaco 2026 race at the world-renowned Yacht Club de Monaco that took place last weekend, will introduce Team PRONC as a new sporting property designed to showcase the energy, ambition and cultural influence of Nigeria to an international audience.

Founded by a collective of Nigerian entrepreneurs and investors, including Rich Hospitality founders Cecil Hammond and Richie Shittu, along with Preye Berezi, Osahon Okunbo and Ndy Oruche, Team PRONC aims to bring the country's renowned culture, hospitality and entrepreneurial spirit to one of the fastest-growing championships in global sport, creating a platform that celebrates the ever rising influence of African culture across sport, entertainment and innovation.

After more than two decades building hospitality, live entertainment, private members' clubs and cultural experiences, and as African music, sport, fashion and entertainment continue to shape global culture, the founders aim to bring that same ambition, energy and excellence to the world of motorsport through PRONC.

Joining a championship already backed by some of the world's most recognisable athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs, from LeBron James and Tom Brady to Rafa Nadal and Will Smith, PRONC enters E1 with a vision that extends beyond competition, working across sport, entertainment and community initiatives to create opportunities, amplify emerging talent and inspire the next generation of innovators and athletes to see themselves represented on the global sporting stage.

The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF brings together global sport, cutting-edge technology and marine conservation. The Championship races in some of the world's most iconic coastal destinations, including Lake Como, Monaco, Lagos and Miami, combining competition with a mission to accelerate innovation and protect the waters that connect us all. E1 champions equal opportunity by requiring both male and female pilots to compete as part of every team, helping drive greater representation at the highest level of international racing.

By joining this distinguished group of owners, Team PRONC represents a new generation of sports ownership, sitting at the intersection of racing, entertainment and hospitality. More than a team, it reflects the founders' ambition to build a globally recognised sports and lifestyle brand with cultural influence far beyond the racecourse.

Co-Founders of Team PRONC, said:

Cecil Hammond: "Team PRONC represents what can happen when ambitious people come together around a shared vision. This is bigger than motorsport. It's an opportunity to showcase African innovation, creativity and excellence on one of the world's biggest sporting platforms while creating something future generations can be proud of."

Richie Shittu: "We've built this team through partnership and a belief that Africa deserves greater representation in global sport. E1 gives us an incredible platform to combine technology, sustainability, business and culture while competing at the very highest level."

Preye Berezi: "PRONC demonstrates what collaboration can achieve. Each partner brings different strengths and perspectives, and together we're building something that can compete internationally while opening new opportunities for African businesses and talent."

Osahon Okunbo: "This is about building a sustainable organisation with global ambitions. We want Team PRONC to become a respected sporting brand that creates commercial value while positively representing Nigeria and Africa around the world."

Ndy Oruche: "Sport has an incredible ability to unite people across borders. Team PRONC allows us to tell a positive African story through innovation, teamwork and excellence while contributing to one of the most exciting new championships in world sport."

Alejandro Agag, founder and Chairman, E1, added: "E1 was created to inspire a new era of clean racing on the water, and Team PRONC underlines that ambition. Having Cecil Hammond and Richie Shittu joining the Championship next year connects our vision for global expansion and innovation with a wider base in Africa, helping to expand E1's reach and influence as the Championship's momentum continues."

Following confirmation of its entry into the 2027 UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF, Team PRONC will begin preparations for its inaugural season, with further announcements regarding its celebrity partner, pilots, technical programme and E1 RaceBird livery to follow in the coming months.

For media enquiries: TeamPRONC@premiercomms.com

About Team PRONC

Team PRONC is a Nigerian-founded E1 World Championship team created by a consortium of entrepreneurs and investors with a shared vision of building a globally recognised sporting organisation. Operating at the intersection of sport, innovation, sustainability, culture and business, Team PRONC exists to compete at the highest level while showcasing African excellence on the international stage.

The team combines expertise across entrepreneurship, hospitality, finance, entertainment, technology and brand development, with a long-term commitment to creating commercial opportunities, inspiring future generations and contributing to the continued global rise of Africa.

About the UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat Championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for raceboating activities.

The UIM E1 World Championship presented by PIF was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Monaco, Lake Como, Lagos and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli, Thibaut Courtois, Kyle Kuzma and Didier Drogba from the world of sport.

E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

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