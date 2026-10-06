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Techman Robot strengthens cybersecurity for trusted Physical AI deployment

06 ottobre 2026 | 10.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Techman Robot becomes the world's first built-in vision AI cobot manufacturer to obtain IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 certification

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot has obtained IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 2 (SL2) cybersecurity certification for its TM AI Cobot S Series following an independent assessment by DEKRA. The milestone strengthens the cybersecurity foundation for deploying collaborative robots in connected manufacturing environments.

As Physical AI moves into production, robots increasingly connect with equipment, manufacturing systems and data infrastructure. Manufacturers need both intelligent automation and confidence in the cybersecurity capabilities of the products they deploy.

Techman Robot integrates built-in vision, artificial intelligence and robotic execution through its SEE • THINK • ACT approach. Independently verified cybersecurity capabilities provide a foundation for trusted deployment.

IEC 62443-4-2 specifies security requirements for industrial automation and control system components. The certification gives manufacturers and system integrators an independently verified reference for assessing the product cybersecurity capabilities of the TM AI Cobot S Series.

Scott Huang, Chief Operating Officer of Techman Robot, said:

"As Physical AI enters production, customers care about more than how intelligent a robot is. They need to know whether it can operate safely and reliably alongside their manufacturing environment over the long term. SEE • THINK • ACT is central to Techman Robot's AI robotics approach, and trusted deployment is a foundation for putting that intelligence to work on the factory floor. The IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 certification reflects our continued efforts to integrate intelligence, cybersecurity and practical manufacturing needs into product development."

Beyond certification, TM AI Cobot has established product lifecycle cybersecurity mechanisms covering vulnerability management, incident reporting and security updates. Techman Robot continues to strengthen these mechanisms in line with the requirements of the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

From built-in vision to built-in AI, Techman Robot remains focused on bringing intelligence into real manufacturing environments with a trusted foundation for deployment.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/techman-robot-strengthens-cybersecurity-for-trusted-physical-ai-deployment-302899568.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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