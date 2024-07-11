Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:00
TEKLYNX 2024 Products Bring Customer-Centric Enhancements for Better Usability and Efficiency

11 luglio 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUCH, France, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced the availability of LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2024.

Featuring customer-centric product enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions are built for a better user experience and more efficient labeling operations.

The TEKLYNX 2024 label design solutions' enhancements include the ability to:

The TEKLYNX 2024 enterprise solutions' enhancements include the ability to:

"Our commitment to our customers drives us to continually innovate," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "With the launch of our 2024 products, we're helping manufacturers and businesses of all sizes label smarter, faster, and with heightened security. We're excited about the positive impact our solutions will have on the global supply chain."

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2024 solutions at teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/4761561/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-2024-products-bring-customer-centric-enhancements-for-better-usability-and-efficiency-302190900.html

