Thailand Advances Net Zero 2050 through Public–Private “ONE MIND” Collaboration TCMA Launches “The NEXT Chapter” to Position Industry as a Climate Solution Partner

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 - Thailand is strengthening its transition toward a net-zero economy through enhanced collaboration between government and industry. On the occasion of its 20 th anniversary, Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) announced its strategic initiative, “The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050,” aimed at accelerating implementation across five priority areas under the theme ‘Accelerating Collaborative Action towards Net Zero 2050.’ The initiative reinforces the cement industry’s evolving role as a Climate Solution Partner, aligned with the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, a collective industry commitment supporting national climate goals.

The TCMA at 20 event was presided over by H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Industry, and brought together senior representatives from government agencies, industry, professional institutions, and international organizations, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing Thailand’s Net Zero 2050 target.

In his remarks, the Minister of Industry emphasized that achieving net-zero emissions requires coordinated action across all sectors under a unified ‘ONE MIND’ approach. The Ministry of Industry continues to advance enabling policies, regulatory frameworks, and economic instruments to support industrial decarbonization, while promoting green industry development, strengthening ESG standards, and enhancing competitiveness. He also highlighted ongoing collaboration with international partners, including UNIDO, GIZ, and the Government of Canada, to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon technologies.

Dr. Chana Poomee, Honourary Chairman of TCMA, noted that Thailand’s cement industry is transitioning beyond its traditional role toward becoming a Climate Solution Partner, contributing to climate mitigation through both emissions reduction and the development of sustainable construction solutions.

Representing the government sector, Dr. Raweewan Bhuridej, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Mr. Sunthorn Kaewsa-ard, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Industry, underscored the importance of public–private partnerships (PPP) in translating policy commitments into measurable outcomes, ensuring that emissions reductions are achieved alongside sustained industrial competitiveness.

Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA, described “The NEXT Chapter” as a strategic inflection point for the industry, guided by the principle of being competitive, sustainable, and low-carbon. TCMA is advancing this transition through five key implementation engines, integrating policy, technology, innovation, energy transition, circular economy, and digitalization to enable systemic change that is measurable, scalable, and aligned with national timelines.

TCMA also continues to advance the SARABURI SANDBOX, a low-carbon city pilot that serves as a platform to test policy instruments, technological solutions, and green financing mechanisms through multi-stakeholder collaboration, with the objective of scaling successful models at the national and regional levels.

The launch of “The NEXT Chapter” underscores the role of Thailand’s cement industry as a key contributor to regional decarbonization efforts and highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing an inclusive and sustainable transition toward a low-carbon economy.

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