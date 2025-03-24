circle x black
The 137th Canton Fair Promotes Trade and International Exchanges in Europe, Africa

24 marzo 2025 | 05.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 137th Canton Fair, set to open on April 15 in Guangzhou, China, has wrapped up a series of promotion events in Europe and Africa. As a portal of China's opening up and premium platform for international trade, the Canton Fair is committed to serving international trade and promoting economic cooperation through continuous upgrades of trade structures, exhibition themes, events and fair services.

On March 5, the Canton Fair working group hosted a promotion conference in Vienna, Austria. Liu Xiaomin, Exhibition Director of China Foreign Trade Centre Group, noted that the 137th Canton Fair will continue to optimize the exhibitor and product lineup, upgrade trade promotion activities, and make the experience more convenient. The Canton Fair team also visited stores of XXXLutz to learn its sourcing demands, attendance feedbacks and suggestions, and invited the company to participate in matchmaking activities.

Earlier, on March 3, a session in Budapest, Hungary, attracted over 110 local representatives.

On February 27, the trade promotion event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, was joined by over 60 local representatives. The working group visited import company Koopman International and learned of its latest sourcing demands and attended a local household product exhibition.

From February 24 to March 4, the Canton Fair hosted events in Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya. In Nairobi, Xu Jiansheng, Operation Director of China Foreign Trade Centre Group, stated that China is Kenya's largest trading partner and the largest source of imports. The upcoming 137th session will further emphasize the advantages of new products, reasonable price, good quality and full-chain service. On top of that, the Fair rolled out the Canton Fair App to provide more efficient and convenient services for global buyers.

In Lagos, more than 180 participants, including local enterprises and media representatives, attended the promotion conference on February 24. The working group also visited the Computer Village technology Market lkeja, a consumer electronics market, ShopRite, a large supermarket chain, and Chinese companies' overseas warehouses.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Canton Fair team engaged with the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration and industry associations, organizing a seminar with Chinese-funded enterprises to discuss local market demands and exhibition participation. A partnership agreement was signed with a local business association.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. To download the Canton Fair App, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647914/image_969985_6694363.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-137th-canton-fair-promotes-trade-and-international-exchanges-in-europe-africa-302408753.html

