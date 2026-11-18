The first fully hand-tracked VR experience from Zero Latency VR is set to be the ultimate family adventure ahead of the holiday season.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the world's largest and most innovative immersive VR network, announced that tickets for Jumanji: The Lost Levels are officially on sale. The experience is playable at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide from Friday, December 4, 2026.

Built for adventurers of all ages, Jumanji: The Lost Levels is a full-scale immersive VR experience designed from the ground up for families and groups craving genuine shared adventure. From the moment you step into the arena, the jungle calls to you, packed with surprises.

Players will navigate the perils of Jumanji across a series of escalating challenges: forge bonds with exotic animal companions, survive an exhilarating river rafting gauntlet, bust out their best moves in a snake dance-off (yes, really), crack the secrets of ancient temple puzzles, saddle up and ride dinosaurs through uncharted jungle, and face off against an epic boss battle with the fate of Jumanji itself hanging in the balance.

Jumanji: The Lost Levels is the first Zero Latency VR experience played entirely through full hand tracking, putting your actual hands directly into the action. Reach out. Grab things. Interact with animals. Duck. Dodge. Dance. Try not to panic when a dinosaur turns up. It's friendly (we think).

"Jumanji has always been about the thrill of the unexpected; you never know what's coming around the next corner, and that's exactly what we've built with The Lost Levels," said Tim Ruse, Chief Executive Officer, Zero Latency VR. "Whether you're eight or eighty, this experience is going to get your heart racing. We cannot wait to see guests discover it."

Jumanji: The Lost Levels is available to book now at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide, with doors opening Friday, December 4, 2026. Whether you're a seasoned Jumanji fan or a first-time adventurer, this is the experience to kick off the holiday season.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvrLinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke MitchellPR & Communications Manager+61 (0) 413614412luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

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