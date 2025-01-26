Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The CCTV4 "Festival of Spring 2025" Gala

26 gennaio 2025 | 05.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A Global Celebration for Chinese People Everywhere

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Festival this year will be the first since the traditional celebrations were listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. China Media Group will mark the occasion – the start of the Year of the Snake – with a special gala highlighting the holiday's growing influence around the world.

"Festival of Spring 2025: A Worldwide Celebration of Chinese New Year" will comprise three chapters: "A Shared Spring", "Spirit of the Overseas Chinese" and "Greetings for the New Year". As part of the rich and varied program, there will be songs and dances reflecting the sense of missing home felt by Chinese people, old and young, living overseas, and their memories of past Spring Festivals. Among the performers will be famous artists Tsai Chin and Chiang Yu-Heng. Also appearing will be representatives of the Chinese communities in the US, Australia and Russia, as well as foreign guests who will describe the New Year celebrations in their own countries. Short video creator Li Ziqi will highlight the traditional aspects of the holiday and share her unique insights into the work of preserving China's intangible cultural heritage.

Once celebrated mainly just in China, Spring Festival is now a major holiday for people across the globe. "Festival of Spring 2025: A Worldwide Celebration of the Chinese New Year" will be broadcast at 7:30 pm (Beijing Time) on January 29 on CCTV 4.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606123/poster_of_The_CCTV4__Festival_of_Spring_2025__Gala_The_CCTV4__Festival_of_Spring_2025__Gala.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-cctv4-festival-of-spring-2025-gala-302360247.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Minacce di Trump? Nulla di nuovo"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido 2025, requisiti e come fare domanda
News to go
Traffico di cocaina dalla Colombia all'Italia: 10 arresti
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"
News to go
Retribuzione in Italia, media lorda annua pari a 37.302 euro
News to go
Caos treni, Salvini oggi in Senato per l'informativa urgente


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza