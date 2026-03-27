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The Rise of 'New-Collar' Hiring: Experience Overtakes Degrees, SOFTSWISS-Pentasia Report Shows

27 marzo 2026 | 09.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VALLETTA, Malta, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are hiring fewer people and prioritising proven performance over academic credentials, according to a new report  by SOFTSWISS, a global iGaming software provider, and recruitment consultancy Pentasia.

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The report highlights that up to 60% of new jobs may not require a traditional university degree by 2030, reflecting the rise of so-called new-collar roles that prioritise demonstrable skills, hands-on experience and practical expertise over formal qualifications. The findings are based on an analysis of LinkedIn and open-source data, company surveys, and a review of 2025 iGaming hiring trends.

Companies are moving away from large-scale entry-level hiring and instead prioritising mid-to-senior professionals who can deliver immediate impact. Following aggressive recruitment during the pandemic-era tech boom, many organisations are now focused on efficiency, productivity and measurable output rather than team size.

Alastair Cleland, Managing Director at Pentasia, commented:

"Entry-level roles are being deprioritised in favour of mid-to-senior hires with advanced skills, while AI skills have become increasingly expected of candidates across different roles. AI is definitely transforming entry-level jobs by automating routine, process-driven, and administrative tasks, rather than entirely eliminating them. This is causing a decline in junior hiring for roles like data entry, basic coding and research-based roles.'

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are reducing routine work while increasing demand for analysis, monitoring and decision-making skills. Many companies now view AI literacy as a baseline capability across a growing number of roles. Given these shifts, companies say senior roles remain the hardest to fill, particularly in engineering, DevOps and cybersecurity.

Denis Romanovskiy, Chief AI Officer at SOFTSWISS, said:

"In our company, most engineering vacancies are now open for senior positions. The expectation is that an employee will come in and start creating value within a few weeks. Every engineer goes through an interview with coding and system design assessments, with careful examination of systems thinking skills as well as soft skills. The ability to use AI tools in work is already considered a given and is not even discussed."

The talent market for digital roles is now global and remote-first, enabling companies to recruit internationally and access professionals regardless of location.

About SOFTSWISS:

SOFTSWISS is a global tech company, supplying award-winning software solutions for iGaming since 2009. Supported by a team of over 2,000 experts, SOFTSWISS serves more than 1,000 global brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943614/SOFTSWISS_iGaming_Talent_Trends_2026.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866432/5886290/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rise-of-new-collar-hiring-experience-overtakes-degrees-softswiss-pentasia-report-shows-302727098.html

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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