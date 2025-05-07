circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:21
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

THE WORLD'S MOST FAMOUS AND PAMPERED FELINE CHOUPETTE STARS IN HUBLOT'S BIG BANG 20TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN

07 maggio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NYON, Switzerland, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's reigning feline icon, Choupette, has landed her most unexpected role with luxury's most polarizing watch brand Hublot. The Swiss watchmaker has tapped fashion's famously pampered cat to celebrate its 20th anniversary of the iconic Big Bang collection.

Known for rewriting the rules of luxury, Hublot is the antithesis of quiet design. It challenges the status quo of watchmaking with bold product design and just like the timepieces themselves, Hublot wearers aren't afraid to stand out. Two decades ago, the introduction of the Big Bang collection ignited a shift in the industry by daring to fuse unconventional materials and disregard traditional tropes of the category. Hublot and its Big Bang have gone from one showstopper to another, building on a spirit of revolution, audacity and playfulness. With many world-firsts and genre-defying feats, the Big Bang will go down in history as the first truly iconic watch of the 21st century and a beacon of creativity in a field that's usually confined by history and tradition.

The campaign unveils Hublot's new tagline – "Own It". A bold and unapologetic call to action, and an uncompromising mindset. This new mantra captures the authentic, loud, and polarising spirit of the brand. Hublot has chosen the one and only Choupette, who doesn't have a wrist or know how to tell the time. Choupette, a cultural icon, brings her signature attitude to a campaign that celebrates outrageous confidence and radical individuality that define both her and Hublot.

Julien Tornare, Hublot's CEO says: "The Big Bang represents a revolution in watchmaking, a perfect union of tradition and modernity. While remaining rooted in the values of luxury watchmaking, such as artisanal quality and attention to detail, Hublot has managed to position the Big Bang as a disruptor within an industry that has traditionally seen little design innovation. This is what sets us apart."

Captured by visionary photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign unfolds in a series of striking, high fashion visuals interspersed with meme-inspired content. With this, Hublot embraces the new language of luxury on social media, engaging people with storytelling, playfulness and unpredictability. 

From 'failed' takes to Choupette's diva moments, the campaign is far from another polished luxury marketing campaign. Including behind-the-scenes footage it offers a rare, self-aware glimpse into a luxury world that doesn't take itself too seriously. Putting this low filter lens on high luxury allows Hublot to break the fourth wall and bring its audience into the moment, rather than observe from afar.

The campaign commenced on 1st May where Choupette is modelling the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Red Magic. Throughout the month, the spotlight shifts to two more icons: the striking Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Yellow Neon Saxem, worn by a chic mysterious lady in a statement faux-fur coat, and the Big Bang 20th Anniversary Titanium Ceramic piece, seen on a powerful athlete unapologetically working out right in a gym locker.

Contactv.pela@hublot.ch 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679833/Hublot_Choupette.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679829/Hublot_Choupette.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765293/5301946/Hublot_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-most-famous-and-pampered-feline-choupette-stars-in-hublots-big-bang-20th-anniversary-campaign-302448370.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza Moda Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video
News to go
India-Pakistan, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza