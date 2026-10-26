Tin Men Capital leads US$7.4M Series A for Vision AI startup Ailytics to expand across APAC, US and Gulf

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ailytics, a vision AI startup that turns existing industrial CCTV into a real-time safety and operations layer, has raised US$7.4 million in a Series A led by Tin Men Capital. SEEDS, part of SG Growth Capital, Safie, Japan's largest cloud camera company, and one of Japan's largest construction companies joined family offices and existing investors.

Since a US$2.7 million pre-Series A led by Tin Men Capital in April 2024, Ailytics has grown from 70 projects in four countries to more than 400 deployments across 15 countries.

From Singapore to four continents

Ailytics began on Singapore public housing (HDB) projects and now runs large deployments at NatSteel, PaxOcean, DHL, Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and the Changi Airport Terminal 5 build.

"This round strengthens our local teams in the US, Japan, Australia and the Gulf, as we focus on harsh outdoor industrial environments. We are building a global industrial AI company from Singapore," said Lenard Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ailytics.

Built for heavy industries anywhere

Ailytics' proprietary product, Ailyssa, derives three-dimensional spatial understanding from a single two-dimensional feed and works through rain, dust, poor lighting with decades-old cameras. provide real-time actionable insights. Its latest reasoning engine, AilyssaX, process contextual scenes on the move and verify multi-step procedures, enabling more accurate and meaningful alerts.

"This round lets us build our own domain-specific reasoning models and keep the cost of running AI low as demand grows," said Prateek Manocha, Co-Founder and CTO of Ailytics.

"Ailytics has reached 15 markets with very robust unit economics and client churn below 1 per cent. We want to be right behind the team as it scales globally," said Jeremy Tan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Tin Men Capital.

About Ailytics

Ailytics turns existing CCTV into a real-time AI safety and operations layer for heavy industries. Founded in Singapore in 2021, it has more than 400 deployments across 15 countries. For more information, visit ailytics.ai.

Media Contact

marketing@ailytics.ai https://www.ailytics.ai/

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