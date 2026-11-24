AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab, the global leader in high‑performance desktop 3‑D printers, today unveils the Bambu Lab P3C, a third‑generation printer built around Swaptek™ 7‑Tool changer. It combines the same engineering rigor as the flagship Bambu Lab H3C with a more approachable price point, delivering 6‑second material swaps, 7 independent PrintTools (with 5 standard PrintTools pre-installed and 2 open slots for users to choose the ones they need most), an integrated AMS 3P filament‑management system, and a dual‑diameter FlexFeed extruder that supports multi-flex printing.

When we introduced the Bambu Lab H3C, we said a new era of 3D printing had begun - where design meets genuine multi‑material capability. The Bambu Lab P3C is how that era becomes reality for the everyday creator. We have taken the full third‑generation tool‑changer Swaptek™ architecture and packaged it in a machine at an accessible price, set up in minutes and run without the expertise that multi‑material printing traditionally demands. The Bambu Lab P3C is designed to offer the best value of any tool changer on the market.

Key Innovations

What the Bambu Lab P3C Enables

Multi‑material capabilities from Bambu Lab H3C – full‑color prints, multi‑flex parts, and hybrid speed/detail jobs – are now available on the more accessible Bambu Lab P3C, thanks to the Swaptek™.

Effortless Workflow: Automated Intelligence from Setup to Finish

Beyond eliminating tedious post-print assembly and unlocking functional, multi-material wearables in a single build, the Bambu Lab P3C brings together a suite of automated features to keep multi-toolhead printing smooth and reliable from start to finish:

A Toolchanger-Ready MakerWorld to Explore

Advanced multi-toolhead hardware is only as compelling as what users can create with it - and backed by Bambu Lab's MakerWorld ecosystem, both Bambu Lab H3C & Bambu Lab P3C give creators a toolchanger-ready model library to explore from day one. Alongside MakerWorld's vast catalog of community designs, users can discover standout models that showcase the full potential of multi-toolhead printing, from lifelike full-color figurines-such as vivid parrots and poseable articulated characters-to hybrid-material footwear combining soft flexibility and rigid support in a single build. With model files and print profiles already pre-configured for the Bambu Lab H3C/P3C, even beginners with zero CAD skills can produce advanced multi-material, multi-color, and wearable 3D prints right out of the box.

Technical Highlights

Availability & Pricing

The Bambu Lab P3C will be available for purchase worldwide on 24 Nov 2026.

Bambu Lab P3C AMS Combo – the printer, AMS 3P, and five 0.4 mm standard PrintTools (two slots left open for user customization).

Suggested retail price: $1,149 (excl. tax, free shipping). Prices for other markets will be announced on the respective Bambu Lab storefronts.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at Bambu Lab Official Website

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