Mercoledì 12 Marzo 2025
comunicato stampa

Turacoz Group Leads the Future of Evidence Synthesis With AI-Powered Living Systematic Reviews at World Evidence, Pricing and Access (EPA) Congress, Europe 2025

12 marzo 2025 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turacoz Group, a leader in real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), showcased insights on AI-powered living systematic reviews (LSRs) at the World EPA 2025 Conference. The event brought together global healthcare leaders to discuss evolving market access strategies and AI-driven innovations in evidence synthesis.

Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and CEO of Turacoz Group, delivered a compelling oral presentation titled "Revolutionizing Evidence Synthesis – The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Living Systematic Reviews (LSRs)." Turacoz also presented a scientific poster on AI-driven methodologies, further demonstrating its commitment to advancing evidence synthesis.

The presentation explored how machine learning and automation transform evidence synthesis, enable real-time literature updates, and improve healthcare decision-making. Additionally, Turacoz shared findings from an HCP survey, assessing knowledge, attitudes, and practices related to living publications.

As the demand for real-time, high-quality healthcare data continues to grow, AI-driven systematic literature reviews, bias detection algorithms, and adaptive meta-analyses are revolutionizing post-market surveillance, health technology assessments (HTAs), and comparative effectiveness research (CER). These innovations enhance the efficiency and accuracy of healthcare insights, supporting informed decision-making across the industry.

Dr. Namrata Singh emphasized the critical role of AI in modern evidence-based medicine, stating, "In an era of rapid advancements and vast data sources, it is essential to develop innovative methodologies for gathering, synthesizing, and disseminating high-quality evidence. AI-powered solutions enhance the accuracy, timeliness, and accessibility of medical insights, empowering healthcare professionals to make well-informed, data-driven decisions that improve patient care and drive scientific progress."

Turacoz Group leveraged its expertise in AI-driven RWE and HEOR services to provide strategic support in real-world data analytics, systematic reviews, medical writing, and regulatory submissions. By generating high-quality evidence and conducting comprehensive health economics research, Turacoz helps organizations navigate complex healthcare landscapes, demonstrating the value and impact of medical interventions. Committed to innovation, Turacoz empowers pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare stakeholders to make data-driven decisions that enhance patient outcomes, improve healthcare efficiencies, and optimize market access strategies.

About Turacoz Group

Turacoz Group partners with biopharma companies, medtech firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes, offering expert guidance in product and service development. Specializing in clear, cohesive, complete, concise, and concrete scientific communication, we ensure complex data are effectively conveyed across print and digital formats. With deep expertise in RWE and HEOR, we provide AI-driven insights, systematic reviews, and real-world data analysis, enabling clients to make evidence-based decisions that drive innovation, improve patient care, and enhance market access.

For further information contact Vanshika.bharara@turacoz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639162/Turacoz_Namrata_Singh.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378422/4629330/Turacoz_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turacoz-group-leads-the-future-of-evidence-synthesis-with-ai-powered-living-systematic-reviews-at-world-evidence-pricing-and-access-epa-congress-europe-2025-302399601.html

