Turtlebrace is now available through SPS and at Hanger Clinics Across the U.S.

11 agosto 2025 | 13.16
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that Turtlebrace will now be available through SPS, the largest supplier of orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) componentry in the United States. As part of the agreement, Turtlebrace's wrist, ankle, elbow, and finger braces will also be available to Hanger Clinic clinicians for patients in their care that may benefit from the use of these devices.

Turtlebrace is committed to developing orthoses that go far beyond just basic function: they transform the daily life of those who use it. All products are carefully crafted to provide a personalized solution, ensuring effective immobilization while guaranteeing long-lasting comfort.

"This new agreement marks a significant milestone in helping to expand access to our remoldable, waterproof, and lightweight braces products to patients who need it," said Turtlebrace developer Serge-Eric Blais. "It is a giant step towards meeting our company's mission to help as many people as possible with solutions to get them back to their normal lives."

With Turtlebrace's quick and flexible molding, clinicians can refine and optimize rehabilitation protocols and explore new strategies. This adaptability allows them to track the patient's progress throughout the entire treatment, while providing a slim, comfortable brace.

Turtlebrace also uses environmentally friendly thermoplastic to manufacture braces—a material that is 100% compostable after use. Additionally, they minimize packaging to reduce their ecological footprint.

About TurtlebraceAt Turtlebrace, everything we do is centered around people. Our solutions are crafted to simplify clinicians' work and build trust, all while delivering users enhanced comfort and a better quality of life, every day. By combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-centered approach, we are committed to leading the industry into a new era of enhanced comfort, functionality, and accessibility.

To learn more about Turtlebrace and its products, go to https://turtlebrace.co/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746886/Turtlebrace_Turtlebrace_is_now_available_through_SPS_and_at_Hang.jpg

Media Contact: Reuben Pajemolin, rpajemolin@turtlebrace.co 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turtlebrace-is-now-available-through-sps-and-at-hanger-clinics-across-the-us-302525479.html

