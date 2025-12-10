Two Steps Forward: Sofaida's Story

Education Cannot Wait-supported Community-Based Learning Facilities, established by Save the Children, ensure Rohingya adolescent girls continue learning in Cox's Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun begins to rise over the refugee camp, casting a soft light across the maze of paths that separate thousands of temporary shelters on the hillside. Each morning, 14-year-old Sofaida* awakens in her family's small shelter and begins her morning routine. She is the seventh of ten children.

When she first arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar in 2017, Sofaida's physical disability made everyday activities – including attending classes – difficult. She couldn't walk independently and the road ahead was uncertain.

Thanks to Community-Based Learning Facilities, established by Save the Children and partners Humanity & Inclusion and Young Power in Social Action, young people like her are receiving support to continue learning. These facilities – funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) – ensure that adolescent girls, including those with disabilities, can access the specialized support they need.

In 2017, Rohingya refugees, including Sofaida, fled violence in Myanmar to seek safety in Bangladesh. Eight years later, life in the overcrowded camps remains difficult with fires, flooding and rising violence posing constant threats. Unable to work or access formal education opportunities, Rohingya families live in ongoing uncertainty.

As a young child, Sofaida was unable to walk without assistance. After arriving in Cox's Bazar, her father carried her to a learning centre each day. But when she reached adolescence, her family stopped taking her due to cultural beliefs, and then COVID-19 paused activities completely. Sofaida was out of the classroom for years.

Fortunately, in 2022, she enrolled in Save the Children's Community-Based Learning Facility. "I like coming here. After enrolling, I learned poetry, word making, my ABCs and many other things," says Sofaida.

Unlike other learning centres – which serve both boys and girls and are farther from homes – the Community-Based Learning Facilities are only for girls and located within a few minutes' walk. Classes are led by female Bangladeshi and Rohingya teachers, reassuring families that their daughters can study safely. As a result, more adolescent girls across the camp are now learning and building vital skills.

When Sofaida first enrolled, it was clear she could not walk to class on her own. Humanity & Inclusion staff visited to observe her needs and followed up with home visits, providing exercises and guidance to strengthen her mobility. Through determination – practicing morning and evening – Sofaida's mobility gradually improved. "After doing exercises, I can now walk reasonably well," says Sofaida.

With this support, Sofaida has gained new independence. At 9 AM each morning, she is at the Learning Facility, immersed in her studies. She has discovered a love for poetry. "Since enrolling, I have studied Burmese, English, life skills, social studies, science, math and many other things. I especially enjoy reading poetry."

Her teacher, Kulsoma, has seen Sofaida blossom. When she feels sad, isolated or struggles to concentrate, teachers respond with encouragement, helping her connect with peers. Sofaida says, "I have two very good friends here. I study and play with them and go to their house to play as well."

Sofaida's parents have also noticed the change, Kulsoma says. "After seeing all these improvements, they expressed their sincere gratitude to Young Power in Social Action, ECW and Humanity & Inclusion, and thanked everyone."

Kulsoma has witnessed the wider impact of the Learning Facilities. "In [the Rohingya] community, if girls leave the house and go somewhere far or talk to boys, they do not get married. This is the rule here. For this reason, fathers and mothers do not allow their daughters to go to the Learning Center or anywhere far to study. That's why Young Power in Social Action and ECW have created our Community-Based Learning Facilities right inside the Rohingya homes."

With all-female teachers and close proximity, the facilities remove key barriers to education.

Since the refugee influx began, ECW has supported learning opportunities for those left furthest behind in Bangladesh, working with donors, UN agencies, civil society and community leaders to create safe, holistic learning spaces.

While Cox's Bazar offers safety for families fleeing Myanmar, refugees there still urgently need additional support. Many Rohingya girls and boys lack access to education, healthcare, nutrition, and safe water and sanitation.

Sofaida's journey shows the tremendous potential within every child. With more resources, ECW and partners can expand learning spaces that allow children to dream, learn and grow. Sofaida is already writing her story – let's ensure more girls have the chance to do the same.

*Name has been changed to protect identity

